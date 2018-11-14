Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout Features Top Country, Bluegrass and Gospel Stars

Nashville, TENN — Legendary Country, Bluegrass and Gospel stars shine brightly on Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, a collection of all new original songs written or co-written by award-winning songwriter Rick Lang [pictured]. The new CD from Billy Blue Records is set for release Friday, November 16.

Produced by award-winning songwriter/artist Jerry Salley, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout is the result of a two-year, highly collaborative project featuring some of the very finest musicians and vocalists in the business. The voices of bluegrass superstars Claire Lynch, The Cox Family, Larry Cordle, Dave Adkins, Jerry Salleyand Kenny and Amanda Smith, and the familiar sounds of popular country music stars Marty Raybon and The Whites, plus the newer voices of Gospel music’s Bradley Walker and High Road, deliver each song as if written specifically for that particular performing artist.

This brilliant collection is made even stronger by the musical talents of Jason Roller(Alabama, Dave Mason, Wynonna) on lead/rhythm guitar and fiddle, Mike Bub (multiple IBMA Bass Player of the Year Award wins) on bass, Justin Moses (Blue Highway) on mandolin and dobro, Aaron McDaris (Rhonda Vincent & The Rage) on banjo. Still more of bluegrass music’s finest contribute to the album with the vocal talents of Larry Stephenson, Tammy King (The Steeldrivers), Brandon Rickman (Lonesome River Band), Josh Swift (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver), and Maggie Salley.

The first single from the project, “Thinkin’ Outside The Box,” was released to radio in October and features Dave Adkins on lead vocals (with Tammy King and Jerry Salley). It was the first of four songs co-written by Lang and Salley for this very special, star-studded project.

Rick Lang is a graduate of the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2012, currently chairs the IBMA Songwriter Committee and is active in the IBMA Songwriter Mentor Program. The New Hampshire native is well known in bluegrass music and beyond. His songs have been covered by many of the most renowned artists in bluegrass and southern Gospel music, with more than 80 recordings in his career to date. In 2010, Lang’s Look To The Light (another all-Gospel album) was nominated for a GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Award as well as an IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Award for Gospel Recorded Event of the Year.

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout is available Friday, November 16 on Billy Blue Records. This incomparable collaboration of exquisite songwriting and top talent has resulted in a masterfully arranged, heart-warming and one-of-a-kind collection … all from the pen of prolific writer, Rick Lang.

TRACK LIST

Thinkin’ Outside The Box

Heaven’s Back Yard

I See God

Don’t Tune Him Out

The Back Of The Church

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout

Henry Clayton Parker

There Will Be Singing

I’ve Read The Book

They Were Fishermen

Sunday Morning Gospel Jubilee

There Is A Light