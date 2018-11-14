New Legacy Project Releases Video in Support of our Veterans

Nashville, Tenn – Cutting edge Southern Gospel group, New Legacy Project, have just released a new lyric video of their breakout song “I’ll Stand,” which was written by tenor singer, Paul Secord, in support of all the Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our great Country.

I’ll Stand is the theme song for NLP’s 2018 “I’ll Stand” tour, which became a reality to bring attention to US Veterans and their families who don’t get enough recognition and support for the sacrifice they’ve made on our behalf, and who are struggling through illnesses and mental health issues as a result of their service. The group’s single “I’ll Stand” is being placed in the hands of our Veterans, along with a letter of thanks, a bible, and other valuable resource information. NLP is working with churches across the US to deliver these “thank you” packages into Veterans Hospitals and care homes.

I’ll Stand was produced by the legendary Scott Godsey, and recorded with Daywind Records in the Daywind Studio in Nashville. The song says in part, “I’ll stand — for the ones who went before us, I’ll stand. For those who took the fall, I’ll stand. For the heroes who answered the call. For the brave ones who gave it their all — I’ll stand.” Of the video, Scott Godsey commented, “We are excited to get this [song] out to radio and it was great to have you at our studio. The video turned out great!”

NLP owner, Rick Price, says “We just wanted to release a lyric video on Veterans Day that would express our love and appreciation for the men and women who have defended us without thought of their own comfort or safety. They are the ones who give us the freedom to do what we do every day — worship with complete freedom in our great Nation. You can’t give enough to out give their sacrifice.”

The video can be viewed on the group’s FaceBook page.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel awards show in Nashville.

New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 40 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” New Legacy is currently charting on radio with their latest single “Come To The Water.” Their latest musical project, Doxology, is also being met with rave reviews across the U.S.