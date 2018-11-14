The Oak Ridge Boys Kick Off Their Annual Christmas Tour Tonight In Branson, Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will once again celebrate the Christmas season with their timeless hits and holiday classics on their 2018 Shine The Light On Christmas Tour. This year’s tour will take the legendary group to 32 cities in 18 states, and kicks off tonight in Branson, Missouri.

Each year The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas tour plays to packed houses across America. Blending a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—including religious, romantic, and fun holiday tunes—The Oak Ridge Boys’ set list will take their audiences on a hit-filled musical roller coaster ride of holiday cheer from their six best selling Christmas album catalog.

“The Shine The Light On Christmas Tour this year will be our 29th annual Christmas tour,” says Oaks’ Joe Bonsall. “We will sing hit songs for 40 minutes and after a short intermission our full production Christmas show takes over the stage with music celebrating every aspect of the holiday season, from Santa Claus to celebrating the birth of Jesus. Our production is all new and fresh this year and we are more excited than ever to be bringing this very special family event to your town!”

The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban—are best known for their iconic and multi-platinum hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” and “American Made.” The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career, winning five GRAMMY® Awards, multiple CMA, ACM and Dove Awards for their crossover brand of pop, country and gospel music that spans multiple generations. The Oak Ridge Boys became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011 and achieved arguably country music’s highest honor in October 2015 when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

The Oak Ridge Boys Shine The Light On Christmas Tour:

NOV 14 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 15 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 16 The Midland Theatre / Newark, Ohio

NOV 17 Vern Riffe Center for the Arts / Portsmouth, Ohio

NOV 18 The Maryland Theatre / Hagerstown, Md.

NOV 23 The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex / Corbin, Ky.

NOV 24 Honeywell Center / Wabash, Ind.

NOV 25 Rialto Square Theater / Joliet, Ill.

NOV 26 Pablo Center at the Confluence / Eau Claire, Wis.

NOV 27 Bridge View Center / Ottumwa, Iowa

NOV 28 Topeka Performing Arts Center / Topeka, Kan.

NOV 29 United Wireless Arena at Boot Hill Casino & Resort / Dodge City, Kan.

NOV 30 Cheyenne Civic Center / Cheyenne, Wyo.

DEC 01 Alberta Bair Theater / Billings, Mont.

DEC 02 Clearwater River Casino & Lodge / Lewiston, Idaho

DEC 03 Morrison Center / Boise, Idaho

DEC 05 First Interstate Center for the Arts / Spokane, Wash.

DEC 06 Toyota Center / Kennewick, Wash.

DEC 07 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, Ore.

DEC 08 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, Ore.

DEC 09 Little Creek Casino Resort / Shelton, Wash.

DEC 10 Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort / Suquamish, Wash.

DEC 12 Jensen Grand Concert Hall / Pocatello, Idaho

DEC 13 Southern Utah University / Cedar City, Utah

DEC 14 DeJoria Center / Kamas, Utah

DEC 15 Vilar Performing Arts Center / Beaver Creek, Colo.

DEC 16 Budweiser Events Center / Loveland, Colo.

DEC 17 Casper Events Center / Casper, Wyo.

DEC 18 Rushmore Plaza Civic Center / Rapid City, S.D.

DEC 19 Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion / Sioux Falls, S.D.

DEC 20 Adler Theatre / Davenport, Iowa

DEC 21 Crystal Grand Music Theater / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 22 Crouse Performance Hall / Lima, Ohio

DEC 23 Schermerhorn Symphony Center / Nashville, Tenn.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have sold over 41 million units worldwide, are synonymous with "America, apple pie, baseball, pop, rock, gospel and country music." In addition to their awards and accolades in the country and pop music fields, they have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards and twelve GMA DOVE Awards as well as the Mainstream Artist of the Year Award at the ICM Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—have earned prestigious membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and Grand Ole Opry, and are known worldwide as one of recording history's most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating one double-platinum album and one double-platinum single and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," "Thank God For Kids," "American Made," "Y'All Come Back Saloon," among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com