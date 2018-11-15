REVIEW: Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road – True Grass Again

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Bonfire Records

Website: www.carolinaroadband.com

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have released their latest project, Truegrass Again. Let’s dive right in.

The title cut “Truegrass Again” is a song that has a good bit of “swing and sass” to it, musically and lyrically. You’ll have to listen to understand what I’m talking about, but it is a great pick for a title cut. “I Don’t Want To Loose You” is an up-tempo love song that features all three vocalists. Incredible picking, incredible vocals and a catchy lyric. Your typical bluegrass song, needed on every project.

“Preaching, Praying, Singing” is a “visual” song that should take the hearts of all bluegrass fans back to the days of outdoor singings. Great melody and deliverance, vocally. “I Hear Angels Calling Your Name” is a mid-tempo ballad with a heart-warming lyric that will encourage the listener about the hope of Heaven. Although, a little “out of place” from the other songs, this is one of the best features on the project and would make a great radio pick.

Most bluegrass albums tend to be overly done, but this one is perfect. Song selection, picking, mix, everything. Well done, LJCR!

Track Listing:

True Grass

I Don’t Want To Lose You

Run Little Fox

Poor Monroe

Another Soldier

Pickin’ Rock Out Of The Bluegrass

Preaching Praying Singing

Little Country Home

Portrait Of The Blues

I Hear Angels Calling Your Name

Cherokee Shuffle

