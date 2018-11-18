Les Beasley Passes Away

Per the Singing News website:
Les Beasley, the president of the National Quartet Convention and the longtime owner/manager/singer of The Florida Boys, has passed away at the age of 90.
Born in Crockett, Texas, in 1928, Mr. Beasley would go on to become one of Gospel music’s most influential personalities. J.G. Whitfield hired Mr. Beasley in 1953 to sing in his Gospel Melody Quartet, which was later renamed The Florida Boys. After the retirement of Mr. Whitfield, Mr. Beasley assumed part ownership (with Glen Allred and Derrell Stewart) and leadership of the quartet, and continued those roles until 2007.
During his time with The Florida Boys, Mr. Beasley became a key decisive leader in the development, promotion, and expansion of many of the entities that have provided the foundation of the modern era of Gospel music: “The Gospel Singing Jubilee” TV program, the National Quartet Convention, The Gospel Music Association, and others.
Tentative funeral plans include services Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. The family will share additional information as it is confirmed.
The Beasley family appreciates your prayers during this difficult time.
