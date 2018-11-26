Monday – November 26, 2018

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “I Know I’ll Be There,” the third #1 hit from their award-winning recording Hope For All Nations. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a twelth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
14
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
14
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
10
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
19
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
21
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(6)
|
6
|
6
|
18
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
17
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
18
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
16
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
10
|
10
|
15
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
13
|Running
|Martins
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
13
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
5
|
13
|
13
|
14
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
11
|
14
|
21
|
15
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
15
|
15
|
9
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
8
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
10
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
18
|
18
|
9
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
7
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
20
|
21
|
14
|
19
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
22
|
22
|
6
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
15
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
4
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
11
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
10
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
27
|
27
|
4
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
9
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
3
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
13
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
31
|
32
|
2
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
31
|
32
|
34
|
3
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
9
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
28
|
34
|
35
|
3
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
11
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
31
|
36
|
31
|
22
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
37
|
37
|
6
|When I Wake Up to Sleep No More
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
2
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
14
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
40
|
40
|
2
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochesters
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
