Monday – November 26, 2018

November 26, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “I Know I’ll Be There,” the third #1 hit from their award-winning recording Hope For All Nations. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a twelth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
14
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(2)
2
2
14
 Faithful Whisnants
2
3
5
10
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
4
4
19
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
4
5
3
21
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1(6)
6
6
18
 Anything Less Taylors
5
7
7
17
 Watch & See Erwins
3
8
8
18
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
8
9
9
16
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
10
10
15
 Run the Race Hyssongs
10
11
11
13
 Running Martins
11
12
12
13
 Little Is Much Michael English
5
13
13
14
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
11
14
21
15
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
15
15
9
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
15
16
16
8
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
16
17
17
10
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
15
18
18
9
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
18
19
19
7
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
19
20
20
7
 Never Changes Steeles
20
21
14
19
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
22
22
6
 It Carried Him Perrys
22
23
23
15
 The Return Soul’d Out
23
24
24
4
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
24
25
25
11
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
25
26
26
10
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
27
27
4
 So Good to Me McKameys
27
28
28
9
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
28
29
29
3
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
29
30
30
13
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
31
32
2
 All My Hope Gold City
31
32
34
3
 By & By Hoppers
32
33
33
9
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
28
34
35
3
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
34
35
36
11
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
31
36
31
22
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
37
37
6
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
37
38
38
2
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
38
39
39
14
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
40
40
2
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

