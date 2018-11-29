Father of Matt Felts Passes Away

Matt Felts posted the following on Facebook:

My heart is broken. My dad went home to Jesus last night. We are in shock and our world is upside down. If you know me, you knew my dad. We were best friends. We shared so many memories. He was my biggest cheerleader and constant support. He was always in the front row for every concert and ballgame. He was my hero. He was an incredible father, husband and poppa. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He said few words but when he did, he spoke in love. He had the best dry sense of humor and a thirst to live life to the fullest. Some know that we almost lost him in February. God gave us more time to say goodbye and allowed him to meet his grandson. He loved Abby and Tommy so much. Please pray for my family as we deal with this tremendous loss. I know where he is so we will do our best to celebrate him home. He’s not suffering anymore. I will share more info as we settle details.