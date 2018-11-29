Father of Matt Felts Passes Away

Matt Felts posted the following on Facebook:
My heart is broken. My dad went home to Jesus last night. We are in shock and our world is upside down. If you know me, you knew my dad. We were best friends. We shared so many memories. He was my biggest cheerleader and constant support. He was always in the front row for every concert and ballgame. He was my hero. He was an incredible father, husband and poppa. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He said few words but when he did, he spoke in love. He had the best dry sense of humor and a thirst to live life to the fullest. Some know that we almost lost him in February. God gave us more time to say goodbye and allowed him to meet his grandson. He loved Abby and Tommy so much. Please pray for my family as we deal with this tremendous loss. I know where he is so we will do our best to celebrate him home. He’s not suffering anymore. I will share more info as we settle details.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
