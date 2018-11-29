Matt Dibler Exits The Inspirations

Matt Dibler posted on the Inspirations Facebook page:

**UPDATE**

This is a long post lol…

Hello Everyone!



First of all I want to thank each of you for your prayers for me concerning my accident back in September. Praise the Lord I am doing much better. The doctor has released me. I still have to be careful to not do too much but overall I’m much better and extremely blessed!



****INSPIRATIONS*****



During my time of having to rest and heal I have had a lot of time to pray and seek the Lord about my ministry.



Some of you may or may not know that I have been the Minister of Music at Calvary Baptist Church of Statham, Ga. for over 6 years now. This is a full time position and I am honored and blessed to be a part of this great ministry. Along with leading the music I preach every other Sunday Night and I preach every Wednesday Night as well as teach Sunday School. I say all this to let you know how God is leading in my life as far as the Inspirations. I love the ministry of the Inspirations! I am honored to be affiliated with the name and ministry of the Inspirations. I love every member of the group past and present. After much prayer and increasing demands on my own ministry with the church, preaching and singing I have felt led to step down from the full time lead singer position with the Inspirations. I have spoken with Archie and have his full support in this decision. We have agreed that as possible I will continue to fill in if the need arises. Roland Kesterson is now the lead singer for the group. He does a great job!



Please pray for me as I continue my ministry at Calvary Baptist Church in Statham, GA as well as following the Lord in Revival meetings, preaching engagements, and singing. I will be and am available for solo dates and some with friends and family. I will announce any plans as they develop and the Lord leads. I am excited about having my own schedule at this time especially time with family and my precious grand children!! I love each of you and thank you for your continued support and prayers!!!