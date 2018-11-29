Ad
Matt Dibler Exits The Inspirations

November 29, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Matt Dibler posted on the Inspirations Facebook page:

**UPDATE**
This is a long post lol…

Hello Everyone!

First of all I want to thank each of you for your prayers for me concerning my accident back in September. Praise the Lord I am doing much better. The doctor has released me. I still have to be careful to not do too much but overall I’m much better and extremely blessed!

****INSPIRATIONS*****

During my time of having to rest and heal I have had a lot of time to pray and seek the Lord about my ministry.

Some of you may or may not know that I have been the Minister of Music at Calvary Baptist Church of Statham, Ga. for over 6 years now. This is a full time position and I am honored and blessed to be a part of this great ministry. Along with leading the music I preach every other Sunday Night and I preach every Wednesday Night as well as teach Sunday School. I say all this to let you know how God is leading in my life as far as the Inspirations. I love the ministry of the Inspirations! I am honored to be affiliated with the name and ministry of the Inspirations. I love every member of the group past and present. After much prayer and increasing demands on my own ministry with the church, preaching and singing I have felt led to step down from the full time lead singer position with the Inspirations. I have spoken with Archie and have his full support in this decision. We have agreed that as possible I will continue to fill in if the need arises. Roland Kesterson is now the lead singer for the group. He does a great job!

Please pray for me as I continue my ministry at Calvary Baptist Church in Statham, GA as well as following the Lord in Revival meetings, preaching engagements, and singing. I will be and am available for solo dates and some with friends and family. I will announce any plans as they develop and the Lord leads. I am excited about having my own schedule at this time especially time with family and my precious grand children!! I love each of you and thank you for your continued support and prayers!!!

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

