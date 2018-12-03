Jason Crabb Opens 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade

Nashville, TN – Jason Crabb – GRAMMY® winner, 22 time GMA Dove Award winner, vocalist, musician, actor, author and songwriter – opened the 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade, benefiting Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The parade kicked off the holiday season in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. WKRN-TV provided live coverage, and Timeless Syndication made the parade available for TV stations and other outlets across the country through the holiday season.

Crabb performed a song written specifically for the parade.

Crabb joined a star-studded entertainment roster that included LeAnn Rimes, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bill Anderson, Diana DeGarmo, Mark Schultz, Janice Gaines, and more.

Since 1927, the Nashville Christmas Parade has been a staple of Middle Tennessee’s holiday festivities and this year promises to be a year to remember – full of music, giant inflatable baloons, custom floats and more.

The event will support Children’s Hospital. As a nonprofit organization, Children’s Hospital provides pediatric specialty care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. With a four-floor expansion now underway, Children’s Hospital will be able to care for even more young patients in the region and beyond.

The parade also will support Piedmont’s Share the Warmth, an energy-assistance program that helps local low-income families pay their energy bills at any point during the year, regardless of the energy source used in the home.

For more information, visit www.nashvillechristmasparade. com.