Ad
News Ticker

Jason Crabb Opens 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade

December 3, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN –  Jason Crabb – GRAMMY® winner, 22 time GMA Dove Award winner, vocalist, musician, actor, author and songwriter – opened the 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade, benefiting Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The parade kicked off the holiday season in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. WKRN-TV provided live coverage, and Timeless Syndication made the parade available for TV stations and other outlets across the country through the holiday season.

Crabb performed a song written specifically for the parade.

Crabb joined a star-studded entertainment roster that included LeAnn Rimes, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bill Anderson, Diana DeGarmo, Mark Schultz, Janice Gaines, and more.

Since 1927, the Nashville Christmas Parade has been a staple of Middle Tennessee’s holiday festivities and this year promises to be a year to remember – full of music, giant inflatable baloons, custom floats and more.

The event will support Children’s Hospital. As a nonprofit organization, Children’s Hospital provides pediatric specialty care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. With a four-floor expansion now underway, Children’s Hospital will be able to care for even more young patients in the region and beyond.

The parade also will support Piedmont’s Share the Warmth, an energy-assistance program that helps local low-income families pay their energy bills at any point during the year, regardless of the energy source used in the home.

For more information, visit www.nashvillechristmasparade.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes