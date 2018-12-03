TaRanda Greene Kicks Off Busy Christmas Tour Season at Lipscomb’s Lighting of the Green

Nashville, TN – TaRanda Greene‘s powerhouse vocals filled the air during Lipscomb University’s Lighting of The Green, hosted by superstar,Amy Grant. TaRanda performed “Cool Yule,” along with “O Holy Night,” which resulted in a standing ovation of thunderous applause from the capacity crowd. 2018 marked the 14th year for the event and is one of Nashville’s most cherished holiday traditions.

“’I can think of no better way to kick off Christmas than to be a part of Lipscomb University’s Lighting of the Green,” said TaRanda. “Thank you, Amy Grant and Lipscomb University, for the honor of allowing me the wonderful opportunity to welcome in the Christmas season with you. It truly was a magical night.”

Upon the conclusion of TaRanda’s performance of “O Holy Night,” Grant commented “I’m going home tonight and buying every single TaRanda Greene project available! Her heart and smile is as big as her voice!”

For more than a decade the Lipscomb University community has celebrated the start of the holiday season with beloved Nashville entertainer Amy Grant and friends at the annual Lighting of the Green concert.

Greene has recorded seven studio albums including her latest, The Healing, released earlier this year. She has been a featured guest soloist with the famed Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and has performed throughout the world from Europe to Carnegie Hall. Greene performs both as a soloist and a member of the award-winning Christian Music group, Cana’s Voice.

From the Lipscomb University event, TaRanda went full-speed ahead into the Christmas touring season. She’s headlining a string of tour dates by herself, as well as a Christmas tour with Charles Billingsley and concludes the holiday season as a featured vocalist during the Brooklyn Tabernacle’s Christmas production in New York, NY.