The Isaacs To Host Free Concert in Jerusalem Today

December 3, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

JERUSALUM (December 3, 2018) —  The Isaacs, a GRAMMY® nominated, multi-Dove award winning artist, are hosting their 15th trip to Israel Nov 24- Dec 5, 2018. They have taken thousands of people to visit and tour the Holy Land, and this year on December 3rd, are doing a free concert in Jerusalem to celebrate Israel’s 70th Anniversary and to honor and bless Holocaust survivors and Israeli soldiers. Lily Isaacs, the matriarch of the Isaacs is the daughter of Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, and the Isaacs wanted to do something special for other Holocaust survivors and Israeli soldiers that night. They, along with fellow tour hosts, Karen Peck & New River & other guests will be performing at the concert.

Their non profit organization, the “Fishman Isaacs Israel Initiative,” named in honor of Lily’s parents, is partnering with the Helping Hand Coalition to bring 100 HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS, and 100 ISRAELI SOLDIERS to this concert where they will be fed, honored and each given generous gift cards for the holidays. The money was raised and donated by many well known country and Christian artists and by their fans of all over the world.

To help fund this event, on November 1, the Isaacs hosted a VIP Facebook live event and many artists donated their time to perform. Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Ricky Skaggs, Jimmy Fortune, The Whites, Connie Smith , The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, Jimmy Yeary, John Bowman and Tim Menzies sang to draw attention to and raise money for this special Israeli concert. Other artists such as Reba McEntire, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton, Terry Bradshaw, and Josh Turner who were not able to come,made donations to help or donated items for raffle. So far, the Isaacs and friends have raised over $80,000 to bless Israel!

The Isaacs will also be visiting an orphanage in Israel alongside the Joseph Project. They will bring hundreds of toys and a monetary donation to bless the children there.

“We are so overwhelmed with gratitude to all those who have sacrificed their time and given so generously for this cause. Americans love Israel, and they are showing just how much! Many of these Holocaust survivors have never experienced the love of Christian people and have only seen the acts of Hitler as their view of “proclaimed Christianity “. We want them to see God’s love in us, and we plan to show them a night of honor they will never forget! We also want to bless the soldiers guarding their freedom in this sacred Holy Land! As it is mandatory in Israel for both boys and girls to join the military for two years when they turn 18, many Israeli soldiers are away from their families and need to be encouraged and blessed, especially this time of year! We not only pray for these allies, but also want to show them tangible support by giving them this wonderful evening.” – The Isaacs

The Isaacs will continue raising money with a new goal for 2019 to be able to build a “Shalom House” community center in Israel that will be dedicated to the memory of their Holocaust affected family members. Donations can be made by visiting WWW.THEISAACS.COM and clicking on the Star of David on the home page.

About The Isaacs:

The award-winning family group is made up of siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and their mother, Lily Isaacs. They have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.  
