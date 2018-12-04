Harper Agency Reaches Scheduling Agreement with Joseph Habedank

Goodlettesville, TN – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agency’s, The Harper Agency has announced the addition of popular multi-award winning male vocalist, Joseph Habedank to the company’s talented artist roster. Habedank has enjoyed an exciting career in the Southern Gospel Music genre and is excited to be a part of the Harper Agency family of artists. “The Harper Agency is one of the most respected and revered institutions in our industry,” Habedank states. “I’m honored to be a part of their stellar roster of artists. I want to personally thank Ed and Jeff Harper for believing in me enough to represent my ministry.” – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agency’s, The Harper Agency has announced the addition of popular multi-award winning male vocalist, Joseph Habedank to the company’s talented artist roster. Habedank has enjoyed an exciting career in the Southern Gospel Music genre and is excited to be a part of the Harper Agency family of artists. “The Harper Agency is one of the most respected and revered institutions in our industry,” Habedank states. “I’m honored to be a part of their stellar roster of artists. I want to personally thank Ed and Jeff Harper for believing in me enough to represent my ministry.”

The Daywind recording artist first captured the attention of Gospel music lovers during his tenure with the popular musical group, The Perrys. During the decade he spent with the beloved family, he enjoyed singing at such prestigious churches as the Brooklyn Tabernacle and First Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Since embarking upon his solo career five years ago, he has enjoyed a Grammy nomination, as well as earning a Dove Award and multiple Singing News Fan Awards. Additionally, He has enjoyed appearances on FoxNews.com ’s Spirited Debate and TBN’s Praise The Lord program, as well as on such famed stages as the Grand Ole Opry and the historic Ryman Auditorium,

In addition to his smooth, rich vocal ability, Joseph is also recognized as one of Christian music’s most prolific songwriters. Southern Gospel Music radio charts have been filled with many of his compositions over the years, and his songs have been recorded by such popular artists as Reba McEntire, The Booth Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, The Hoppers, Ivan Parker and Jeff & Sheri Easter, just to name a few.

The Harper Agency is delighted to have the opportunity to represent Joseph. “The staff of the Harper Agency has known Joseph for many years since he joined The Perrys,” states Agency President, Ed Harper. “We are excited about our new working relationship with Joseph and hope we can expand his touring territory for 2019. We are honored to have him join our agency’s family of great Gospel artists.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500 or visiting www.harperagency.com . The Agency is currently scheduling dates for 2019 for Joseph. Additional information regarding Joseph is available online at www.jospehhabedank.com