Some Things Have Changed

Everybody has the same thing. Somethings change and somethings don’t. I’ve had some major changes in my life since my last Editorial.

First of all, I got married a little over a month ago. God brought Tammie, this beautiful green-eyed blonde into my life a year ago. After nearly a year and a half of single life, God saw fit to give me a wonderful partner. At this season of my life it is a great thing.

That was the latest event to happen. Before that I was blessed with three grandchildren in a week’s span. My youngest daughter, Amy, gave me twin grandchildren. Not being prejudicial, she gave me a boy and a girl. Now if that wasn’t enough, my youngest son, Chris decided to give me another grandson. (Now there were others involved in this story like Amy’s husband, Mike, and Chris’ wife, Noel, but the story sounded more fun without all the nitty gritty details.)

Some things have really changed in my life and I can honestly say that they have all been for the better.

As I look back though, some things really haven’t changed. I’m still saved by the blood of Jesus. HE is still supplying all my needs, and so many of my desires. God is still blessing this great nation of ours. He’s given us a President who is not ashamed to take Christian advice every day, and he is a strong supporter of Israel. As I look at television most every day I see prophecy being fulfilled all around me. Looking at the Middle East is like looking directly into the pages of the Bible.

I turn 71 this month. Seems like just yesterday I was a young Gospel singing wanna-be. Oh, wait, I may still fall into that category, except for the young part. God has been so good to me all my life. Not only pouring blessing on me, but protecting me from some of my own stupidity.

One thing that hasn’t changed is December still comes around every year, and with December comes Christmas. No matter the rough spots in my life, come Christmas time, life always seems just a little sweeter, a little cheerier, and everyone seems to be experiencing the true joy of Christmas. Remember, we take this time of the year to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior. Let us as Christians enjoy all the frills of Christmas, yet still show the world the true meaning and message of Christmas.