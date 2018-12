Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Garners 2019 GRAMMY Nomination

Nashville, TN (December 7, 2018) – StowTown Records is thrilled to share thatClear Skies, by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, has been nominated for a 2019GRAMMY® award for Best Roots Gospel Album. Nominations were announced earlier this morning. The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards show will take place inLos Angeles, CA, on February 10, 2019. is thrilled to share that, by, has been nominated for a 2019for. Nominations were announced earlier this morning. The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards show will take place in, on Ernie Haase was thrilled to awake to the news of this nomination. “Whatever I say here about being nominated for a Grammy for our Clear Skies album cannot come close to what I feel in my heart! I’m so happy, thankful and elated for everyone who had their creative touch on this recording. This has been a challenging year for EHSS, but with this, I really do see Clear Skies, and it feels great!” “I am so proud of these guys,” shares Wayne Haun, producer

and

StowTown Records co-founder. “It took us two years to get Clear Skies to the finish line. Each lyric, each phrase

and