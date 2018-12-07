Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Garners 2019 GRAMMY Nomination

Nashville, TN (December 7, 2018) – StowTown Records is thrilled to share thatClear Skies, by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, has been nominated for a 2019GRAMMY® award for Best Roots Gospel Album. Nominations were announced earlier this morning. The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards show will take place inLos Angeles, CA, on February 10, 2019. is thrilled to share that, by, has been nominated for a 2019for. Nominations were announced earlier this morning. The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards show will take place in, on Ernie Haase was thrilled to awake to the news of this nomination. “Whatever I say here about being nominated for a Grammy for our Clear Skies album cannot come close to what I feel in my heart! I’m so happy, thankful and elated for everyone who had their creative touch on this recording. This has been a challenging year for EHSS, but with this, I really do see Clear Skies, and it feels great!” “I am so proud of these guys,” shares Wayne Haun, producer and StowTown Records co-founder. “It took us two years to get Clear Skies to the finish line. Each lyric, each phrase and each note was carefully crafted. Throughout the process, I knew we had something special.” Haun also spoke to his view of the Roots Gospel category: “I’m also so proud of this category. Our industry has proven that with hard work, we have high-quality music to share, and it is worth every bit of effort we give. I would put the sonic quality of any of these albums up against any other album in any other category. These albums all sound phenomenal, and no one can beat our message.” Clear Skies features inspirational and encouraging themes set to out-of-the-box musical moments and masterful production. This fresh sound has garnered a lot of attention from long-time EHSS fans, attracted new fans, and received accolades from industry peers as well. Clear Skies was nominated for two Gospel Music Association Dove awards for 2018 and has consistently been in the top of the SoundScan sales charts since its January 2018 release. In addition to having retail success, Clear Skieshas been extremely well received in radio and digital markets. The first two singles, “Give Me Jesus” and “Clear Skies,” charted at numbers 2 and 1 respectively on theSinging News Southern Gospel chart. The third single, “Longing For Home,” is quickly climbing up the same chart now. Clear Skies is exclusively distributed by Sony/Provident and is available at all retail and digital outlets worldwide.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound Quartet into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of gospel music. Haase’s early roots lie with the legendary Cathedral Quartet, and his time with them fueled the dream of starting his own powerhouse quartet. EHSS has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. As one of the most celebrated quartets in the genre, EHSS has earned a GRAMMY ® nomination and multiple GMA Dove Award wins throughout the years. Additionally, the group is a radio favorite in the United States, as well as internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold® and Platinum® DVDs. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is comprised of Ernie Haase, Devin McGlamery, Dustin Doyle and Paul Harkey. LINKS:

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.