Monday – December 10, 2018

December 10, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “I Know I’ll Be There,” the third #1 hit from their award-winning recording Hope For All Nations. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a fourteenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
2
2
16
 Faithful Whisnants
2
3
5
15
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
4
8
18
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
4
5
6
20
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
5
6
7
15
 Running Martins
6
7
3
12
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
8
13
16
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
8
9
10
17
 Run the Race Hyssongs
9
10
9
20
 Anything Less Taylors
5
11
 11
19
 Watch & See Erwins
3
12
15
11
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
12
13
19
8
 It Carried Him Perrys
13
14
22
4
 All My Hope Gold City
14
15
18
11
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
15
16
16
9
 Mercy & Love Colllingsworth Family
16
17
12
10
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
12
18
25
6
 So Good to Me McKameys
18
19
17
12
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
15
20
23
9
 Never Changes Steeles
20
21
24
13
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
21
22
4
21
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
4
23
20
17
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
24
26
6
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
24
25
32
5
 By & By Hoppers
25
26
30
15
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
27
29
11
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
27
28
28
5
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
29
27
5
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
27
30
35
4
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
30
31
*
1
 Love HIGHROAD
31
32
14
21
 Meeting In the Middle od the Air Tribute
6
33
34
11
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
28
34
33
13
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
31
35
31
12
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
36
37
24
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
37
**
3
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
37
38
38
2
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
38
39
*
1
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
39
40
36
8
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
36
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

