Ones to Watch 2019

Welcome to AbsolutelyGospel.com’s annual feature: Ones-To-Watch: Artists Poised to Take Over Your Music Player. Every time about this year, those in the music industry are inundated with “buzz” artists – those artists that look to take the music world by storm with their new (and sometimes not-so-new) approach to faith-based music. Here are 6 artists that we feel are going to win over the hearts of music fans in 2019 in one way or another. At this point – these are the artists that we feel are the “ones to watch” for next year.



3 Heath Brothers

From: Thomasville, North Carolina

Website: www.3heathbrothers.com

The 3 Heath Brothers are teenagers, Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom, taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, NC. This past summer (2018) they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They recently performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, and are MainStage artists at Singing in the Sun 2019 and the Gatlinburg Gathering 2019.





Exodus

From: Gadsden, Alabama

Website: www.exodus-southerngospel.com

Southern Gospel Trio, Exodus, has stepped into a brand new era for their ministry. Now consisting of mother and daughter, Susan and Hannah Brady, along with longtime friend, Mary Scott, the group is excited about the next chapter God is bringing them into. As a group they have seen people come to know Christ, rededicate their lives, and even revivals start! They are a people that love ministry and strive do their very best for God’s glory. Exodus counts it an honor to write, sing and tell about this man, Jesus, that can save and change lives like no other!



Endless Highway

From: Arden, North Carolina

Website: www.endlesshighway.org

Endless Highway stands and sings 3 Generations Strong at each concert. Currently, Jason, Vanessa, Jay, & Allison handle the bulk of the singing and playing responsibilities at concerts. Endless Highway offers a blend of Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Acapella, and Acoustic Music. Whether it be a time tested hymn of the church, a spirited acapella song, or a toe tapping bluegrass song, Endless Highway will offer something to please every concert attendee. Attendees are sure to enjoy a mix of live instrumentation, pure acapella music, and tracks accompanied by Endless Highway’s vocals. Endless Highway loves to have fun while ministering, but make no mistake, their goal is to exalt Christ, edify the church, and evangelize the lost.



Children of the Promise

From: Cedartown, Georgia

Website: www.childrenofthepromiseministries.com

Speaking for Children of the Promise, mother Nikki said, “I am SO blessed to be able to sing these old songs with my three boys Jacob, Eli and Isaac. I thank God every day that I was raised in a family that not only loved music and the old time way but, more importantly, loved the Lord and His word. As my husband, Russ and I raise our children, we cling to the same promises of God that our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents claimed. We are thankful for every prayer warrior that has paved the way before us. Please keep our family in your prayers as we spread the gospel message that will never change. Jesus saves!”



Fortress

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Website: www.fortressmusic.net

Fortress, originall based out of Sevierville Tennessee, began in January 2016 when Gospel singers, Rj Henderson, Adam Elrod, and Rachel Stringfield began singing together “just for fun” and it quickly, if not instantly, turned into something anointed and designed by God. Since then, Rachel came off the road to spend more time with her new husband. Fortress now consists of Christine Smith, Rj and Adam. Fortress musicality ranges from Progressive Southern Gospel, Praise and Worship, Contemporary, to Black Gospel, Modern Country, and hymns of the church. “We want to be able to reach people of every demographic through various styles. “Though we sing many different styles of Gospel music, I think our niche is a modern musical sound, songs of worship, that is more focused on the vocals and intriguing, complex harmonies.”