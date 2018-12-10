Ad
The Isaacs Receive 2019 Grammy Nomination For Best Roots Gospel Album

December 10, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 10, 2018) – The Isaacs, one of contemporary music’s most harmonious groups, learned of their 2019 GRAMMY® nomination for the album, Favorites: Revisited by Request as “Best Roots Gospel Album” as they recently returned from a historic trip in Israel.  This is the group’s second GRAMMY® nomination in two years.  The album is produced by The Isaacs and executive produced by the legendary Terry Bradshaw. Be sure to catch them tonight on the “CMA Country Christmas” on ABC TV.  For more information, please visit here.

The Isaacs, Sonya, Ben, Becky and Lily, state, “We are overjoyed to learn of the 2019 GRAMMY® nomination for our latest album Favorites: Revisited By Request in the “Best Roots Gospel Album” category!  After performing this collection of songs for over 20 years, we went back into the studio and re-recorded them the way we sound today.  Songs develop the more you sing them…and we enjoyed revisiting these songs that were some of the first ever heard by the Isaacs.  This nomination confirms our feeling that some older songs deserve to be heard by new generations.  Our heartfelt thanks to the voters and to the Recording Academy!”

The group garnered their first GRAMMY® nod with the highly acclaimed 2017 releaseNature’s Symphony in 432: A Journey From Pain to Praise.

You can currently catch The Isaacs in one of the following cities:

December 13             Elyria, Ohio
December 14             Renfro Valley, KY
December 15             Pelham, Tenn.   (The Caverns)
December 16             Greenwood, MS
December 31             Canton, GA

Please visit the website for 2019 dates.

About The Isaacs:
The award-winning family group is made up of siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and their mother, Lily Isaacs. They have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.

