Fowler Media Partners Launches New Internet Radio Station – The Little White Church

(Huntington,WV) Fowler Media Partners has announced the launch of a brand new Southern Gospel Internet Music Station serving the Tri-State Region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia including the cities of Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky and Ironton, Ohio but is available for listeners anywhere.
The Station branded as The Little White Church features a high end mix of Modern Southern Gospel Music and familiar favorites, Local News and Weather and Local Personalities.
“We wanted to give Southern Gospel Fans an opportunity to hear their favorite Southern Gospel Music in HD Quality while keeping them informed and in the loop with local news, weather and events.”, said Bryan Fowler.
Listeners can listen online at The Little White Church website at www.mylittlewhitechurch.com, on their tablet and mobile device with or without downloading the free app that is available for download at the website.
Industry Professionals were privately invited to sample the station while it was conducting program tests.
Fowler operates stations in Nashville, Clarksville and Portsmouth, Ohio and is a Consultant for Christian and Secular Stations across the Country.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.