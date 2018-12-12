Fowler Media Partners Launches New Internet Radio Station – The Little White Church

(Huntington,WV) Fowler Media Partners has announced the launch of a brand new Southern Gospel Internet Music Station serving the Tri-State Region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia including the cities of Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky and Ironton, Ohio but is available for listeners anywhere.

The Station branded as The Little White Church features a high end mix of Modern Southern Gospel Music and familiar favorites, Local News and Weather and Local Personalities.

“We wanted to give Southern Gospel Fans an opportunity to hear their favorite Southern Gospel Music in HD Quality while keeping them informed and in the loop with local news, weather and events.”, said Bryan Fowler.

Listeners can listen online at The Little White Church website at www.mylittlewhitechurch.com, on their tablet and mobile device with or without downloading the free app that is available for download at the website.

Industry Professionals were privately invited to sample the station while it was conducting program tests.

Fowler operates stations in Nashville, Clarksville and Portsmouth, Ohio and is a Consultant for Christian and Secular Stations across the Country.