Gaither Music Group Recording Artists The Isaacs and The Martins Celebrate 2019 GRAMMY® Nods for Best Roots Gospel Album

The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards ceremony will be held on February 10, 2019, at Staples Center, Los Angeles. The ceremony will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, which ran from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018.
ABOUT THE MARTINS
THE MARTINS, who grew up in Hamburg, AR, began singing when their mother gathered them around the piano in their rural home and taught them to sing a cappella. With four number one singles and four top ten singles in multiple Christian music formats, eight GMA DOVE Awards and three GRAMMY® nominations, the trio of siblings has come a long way from that family living room having made appearances at The White House, “The Grand Ole Opry,” the Ryman Auditorium, Dollywood, “The 700 Club,” TBN, the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, the Southern Baptist Convention and the National Quartet Convention. They are seen regularly on the Gaither HOMECOMING Video Series and concerts and have toured worldwide alongside some of Christian music’s most respected artists.
ABOUT THE ISAACS
The Isaacs is a multi-award-winning family group that blends tight, family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation, winning the praise of critics and the loyalty of audiences all over the world. The group, known for their hair-raising blends, perform frequently at The Grand Ole Opry and are favorites on the Gaither Homecoming Video and Concert Series. The group has received honors and nominations from organizations ranging from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and the Inspirational Country Music Awards (ICMAs) to The Singing News Fan Awards and the GMA DOVE Awards. They have performed with legendary performers such as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Paul Simon, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard, Randy Owen, Trisha Yearwood, Ralph Stanley, Mark Lowry and many more.
