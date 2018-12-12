HIGHROAD Releases Video of Newest Single Love

Nashville, Tenn – Award winning Christian recording artists HIGHROAD have announced the release of a video created for one of the cuts, “Love”, from their newest full-length project “Somewhere I’m Going.”

The encouraging lyrics of Love speak to God’s great compassion for us, and for the hurting people in the world. The words “He is love” is beautifully demonstrated by the video clips shot during HIGHROAD’s visit to Room In The Inn, a Nashville-based organization that serves the city’s homeless population, providing everything from crisis support to long-term solutions. Some of the footage was also provided by Operation Christmas Child in North Carolina. The mission of OCC, facilitated by Samaritan’s Purse, is especially important to Kristen Leigh Bearfield, since she had the privilege of serving with them in the Philippines. Of the video Kristen says “when thinking of a video concept, it was our desire to highlight ministries and missions that are dear to our hearts. The time I spent in the Philippines change my life and the lens through which I see the world.”

Sarah Davison says “When we wrote this song, it was our prayer that it encouraged us all to take a deeper look into the world around us. We are called by Christ to reach the hurting, the lost, and the ones who need healing. We hope this song inspires everyone to show others His greatest gift: LOVE. May we keep that spirit of love and giving in our hearts at Christmas and all year long!”

This video for “Love” was skillfully directed by Spencer Holleman. The album Somewhere I’m Going was produced by GRAMMY® Award nominated Ben Isaacs (Oak Ridge Boys, Gaither Vocal Band, The Isaacs). This video is a beautiful complement to an already stellar album.

The video is available for viewing on the group’s YouTube.

To purchase HIGHROAD’S music click any of these icons or go to :

http://www.highroadmusic.com/

To connect with HIGHROAD just follow them on social media or their Website:

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.

About HIGHROAD

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HighRoad, an award-winning group from Nashville, have always preferred the road less traveled.

Since Sarah Davison founded the group in 2010, she and bandmates Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), Kinsey Kapfhammer (guitar, vocals) and Lauren Conklin (fiddle) have already garnered six SGM Scoops Diamond Award nominations and an Absolutely Gospel Music Female Group of the Year award. In 2017 the single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year. They regularly perform at leading Gospel music events including the Gatlinburg Gathering, Myrtle Beach’s Singing In The Sun and the National Quartet Convention.

Members have appeared on Gaither Homecoming Videos with Bradley Walker as well as played with Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), Vince Gill, Chris Young, Mark Wills, and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice.