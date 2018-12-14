TBN Presents Ernie Haase & Signature Sound in Christmas Television Special

Nashville, TN (December 14, 2018) – 2019 GRAMMY ® award nominee Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is thrilled to partner with Trinity Broadcast Network for a Christmas concert event. Christmas Joy with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will air Friday, December 14 at 8PM/7c on TBN. Listings show that the program will re-air that night at 11PM/10c and again on Monday, December 17 at 11AM/10c.

Christmas Joy was filmed at TBN’s Holy Land Experience in Orlando, FL. EHSS performs their most beloved Christmas songs including “Every Light That Shines at Christmas,” “Changed By A Baby Boy,” and “What Child Is This?”. They also stage several new songs from an upcoming Christmas project (scheduled for 2019).

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound Quartet into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of gospel music. Haase’s early roots lie with the legendary Cathedral Quartet, and his time with them fueled the dream of starting his own powerhouse quartet. EHSS has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. As one of the most celebrated quartets in the genre, EHSS has earned a GRAMMY ® nomination and multiple GMA Dove Award wins throughout the years. Additionally, the group is a radio favorite in the United States, as well as internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold® and Platinum® DVDs. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is comprised of Ernie Haase, Devin McGlamery, Dustin Doyle and Paul Harkey.

LINKS:

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

