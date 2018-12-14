Viral Sensations The Singing Contractors Announce Blueprint for Debut, Working On A Building, Feb. 01

Complementing the 16-track project , the Indiana natives are releasing a live performance DVD of the new faith-based collection, filmed live at Gaither Studios. The DVD will also include a special interview of the powerhouse duo sharing their unlikely story with gospel legend Bill Gaither. “The Singing Contractors are the real deal,” shared Gaither, recording artist and founder of Gaither Music Group. “It is no wonder millions of people are following them on social media. What you see is what you get, and they were a delight to work with.” A special edited portion of the DVD will air this spring on numerous networks throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Recording the DVD at Gaither Studios with the live band was amazing. The set was unbelievable,” shared Gray of The Singing Contractors. “We had our saw horses out, our table saw, screwdrivers and everything was hanging—just like a job site. It made us feel right at home.”