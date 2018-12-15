REVIEW: Dailey & Vincent – The Sounds of Christmas

Producer: Jamie Dailey, Darrin Vincent

Record Label: BMG

Website: www.daileyandvincent.com

I do enjoy Christmas music, but only in doses. It’s not something I can listen to all the time. When it comes to Christmas music, not everyone can pull it off well. Very rarely can someone pull off a Christmas recording that sounds like a Christmas recording ought to sound and even more rare to find one that just about everyone can enjoy…All. Year. Long. Dailey and Vincent have put together one of the most enjoyable Christmas recordings I’ve ever heard. It’s one that you can listen to not just one month out of the year…it’s one you can enjoy all year long!

The recording starts off with the jolly, “ROCKING AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE” before the tempo slows down for the oft recorded, “MARY DID YOU KNOW”, which features Jamie Dailey. It’s not my favorite version of this classic tune, but he does a good job with his own interpretation and fans of the group will no doubt, enjoy this rendition.

Dolly Parton joins the boys on a great song written from Joseph’s perspective entitled, “ROAD TO BETHLEHEM” before the tempo slows back down for “GO THEE DOWN”. Featuring Darrin Vincent, the song is written from the perspective of the 3 shepherds.

The tempo picks up for the light and happy feel of “LET IT SNOW” before the tempo slows back down for soulful, blues feel of “THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS”, which is a highlight of the recording and features an excellent performance by Dailey.

“CAROL OF THE BELLS” is one of my favorite Christmas songs, so I was glad to see it included here and the guys do a tremendous job on the song before the tempo slows down for the warm feel of the reflective, “IT’S A VERY, MERRY CHRISTMAS”, which is more in-line with the style we expect from Dailey and Vincent.

Bass vocalist, Aaron McCune does a marvelous job on the classic, “MR. GRINCH”. Aaron gives a flawless performance on the song and is a true highlight of the recording. “FROSTY THE SNOWMAN” keeps things in fun mode before the guys slow things down a bit with a wonderful collection of tunes (Hark the Herald Angels Sing, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear and Joy to the World) for the “CHRISTMAS MEDLEY”. It’s a gem of a medley as the boys turn in a classy performance on these timeless Christmas tunes.

The guys turn in an excellent performance on the Frank Sinatra classic arrangement of, “JINGLE BELLS”. It’s also the only song we get a good listen to former Legacy 5/Gold City tenor, Josh Cobb as he gets a step out line in the song.

The recording wraps up with the familiar favorite, “O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM” and a jazzed up rendition of “GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN”. Filled with lots of horns and electric guitars and a great performance by McCune, it’s a fun, energetic closing to one of best Christmas recordings I’ve heard in a long time!

This is a fun, energetic recording filled with Christmas spirit! Dailey and Vincent have surrounded themselves with lots of vocal talent with Aaron McCune and Josh Cobb, and this recording does a tremendous job showcasing their rich quartet sound. This recording is unlike anything the guys have done and bears little resemblance to their normal bluegrass show. This is a must for any Southern Gospel, Country, Bluegrass…whatever fan. There truly is a lot to enjoy not just in December…but all year!

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree**

Mary Did You Know

Road to Bethlehem**

Go Thee Down

Let it Snow

The Spirit of Christmas**

Carol of the Bells**

It’s a Very, Merry Christmas**

Mr. Grinch**

Frosty the Snowman

Christmas Medley**

Jingle Bells**

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Go Tell it on the Mountain**

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]