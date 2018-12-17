TBN Presents O Holy Night TV Special with Charles Billingsley & TaRanda Greene

Nashville, TN – Tonight on TBN, it’s a special Christmas television event as Charles Billingsley and TaRanda Greene present O Holy Night, at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT.

Don’t miss this special evening as two vocal phenomena’s come together for one night of classic Christmas songs filled with memories and moments to remember! This special presentation captures the incredible voices of two of music’s most beloved performers and gives a front-row seat to the viewer at home.

Greene has recorded seven studio albums including her latest, The Healing, released earlier this year. She has been a featured guest soloist with the famed Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and has performed throughout the world from Europe to Carnegie Hall. Greene performs both as a soloist and a member of the award-winning Christian Music group, Cana’s Voice.

From the Lipscomb University event, TaRanda went full-speed ahead into the Christmas touring season. She’s headlining a string of tour dates by herself, as well as a Christmas tour with Charles Billingsley and concludes the holiday season as a featured vocalist during the Brooklyn Tabernacle’s Christmas production in New York, NY.