Annie Moses Band Releases First Single, “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree,” from Upcoming Studio Album Under the Tree of Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – PBS sensation and Emmy-nominated, award-winning folk group, Annie Moses Band, known for its fiery string playing and soulful renditions of beloved American songs, releases today its first single, “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree,” from the group’s upcoming (March 2019) studio album Under the Tree of Life. Releasing from ManAlive Records with global distribution from The Fuel Music, the song is available now at iTunes, Amazon.com, Apple Music, Spotify and more digital providers internationally through this link:https://the-fuel-music.lnk.to/ appletree. The song is also available as a free download with each preorder of the album beginning today at https://store.anniemosesband. com/under-the-tree-of-life. html.

From the opening line of the song that states – The tree of life my soul hath seen. Laden with fruit and always green… to the closing lyrics: This fruit does make my soul to thrive. It keeps my dying faith alive. Which makes my soul in haste to be, With Jesus Christ the apple tree, the listener experiences a slow build to an emotional climax, illustrating the band’s ability to find new, avant-garde dimensions in revered melodies. The original hymn is painted with stunning instrumental colors and a transfixing vocal performance by Annie Dupre, the Band’s lead vocalist and violinist.

“’Jesus Christ the Apple Tree’ was in our minds from the very beginning of this new album,” says Dupre. “It’s a song that our family has loved for years. The focus on the Tree of Life and its connection to the healing of Christ sums up the scope of the album in a beautiful way.”

In addition to “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree,” releasing today is O Holy Night: An Annie Moses Band Christmas Special. The special is available to stream (rent) now throughAnnieMosesBand.com at ManAliveTV LINK or for purchase on DVD at Annie Moses Band Store. To view the video trailer, go to https://www.anniemosesband. com/.

Furthermore, beginning today, the 59+minute celebratory Christmas special is available to stream on UP Faith & Family, America’s Favorite Streaming Service for Families. This subscription-based service offers a 14-day free trial to watch endless hours of commercial-free, family and faith-friendly entertainment. Subscribers can download the UP Faith & Family app or go to Upfaithandfamily.com to get started with no contract or obligation.

O Holy Night: An Annie Moses Band Christmas Special description/song titles:

O Holy Night: An Annie Moses Band Christmas Special lights up the Christmas season with passion and wonder. Medieval melodies and traditional carols ignite in fiery new arrangements that glow with Christmas joy. Gather the family and celebrate the holidays with this reverent and festive musical special. Songs include: “Carol of the Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “When the Christmas Baby Cries,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Bring A Torch, Jeanette Isabella,” “Personent Hodie,” “I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Gabriel’s Message,” “Ave Maria,” “We Three Kings” and “O Holy Night.”

Annie Moses Band is also taking its Christmas favorites to audiences nationwide as part of the 19-city Christmas With The Annie Moses Band tour. The remaining tour dates include:

12/14 Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall

12/15 Greenwood, AR – Greenwood Performing Arts Center

12/16 Texarkana, TX – First Baptist Church Texarkana

12/17 Longview, TX – Longview First United Methodist

12/21 Conroe, TX – Crighton Theater

12/22 Fredericksburg, TX – Rockbox Theater

12/23 Austin, TX – Life Austin Amphitheater

* Dates and venues are subject to change.

All the latest Annie Moses Band information, including details on the band’s upcoming album,Under the Tree of Life, touring, Annie Moses Foundation, etc., can be found atwww.anniemosesband.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Annie Moses Band:

Genre-defying and unforgettable, the Annie Moses Band has been thrilling audiences for over a decade with a sweeping virtuosity and musical spirit that remains bright and poignant. Named for their great-grandmother, the all-sibling, Juilliard-educated ensemble enchants with electrifying instrumental flair, rich arrangements and shimmering layered vocals. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry House, the band’s Warner Bros. album “American Rhapsody” topped the charts while their popular PBS specials, “Christmas with the Annie Moses Band” and “The Art of the Love Song” have broken records and been nominated for an Emmy. These are true musicians of the highest caliber drawn together by the bonds of family, faith and love for their audience.

About The Fuel Music:

Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found atwww.thefuelmusic.com.

About UP Faith & Family:

America’s favorite streaming service for families offers endless hours of commercial-free, family and faith-friendly entertainment. Viewers can enjoy binge-worthy dramas, uplifting reality, kids favorites, family comedies and documentaries. UP Faith & Family has UPtv exclusive series like Bringing Up Bates, and new seasons of the fan-favorite show, Heartland, before they are available anywhere else. Families can download the UP Faith & Family app or go to Upfaithandfamily.com to start a 14-day FREE TRIAL today, with no contract or obligation. Subscriptions are $5.99 per month or $53.99 for an annual subscription.