Changes For Tribute Quartet – Riley Harrison Clark Exits, Gus Gaches In as New Tenor

Nashville, TN (December 19, 2018) – Today, Gary Casto announces a major change to Tribute Quartet. Riley Harrison Clark, who has been with the group for almost 9 years, will be leaving the group to pursue a solo career at the end of December. The last two concerts to feature Riley will be on December 29 and 31.
The announcement comes on the heels of Riley’s debut solo release, Welcome To Me
For nearly a decade, the talented tenor vocalist has traveled as part of the acclaimed Tribute Quartet, earning multiple GMA Dove Award nominations and numerous #1 songs and the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Award MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR. His tenure with Tribute has afforded him a platform to sing on stages across the country and around the world, an opportunity that Riley does not take for granted.
“Gospel music would not know who Riley Harrison Clark was if it were not for Tribute Quartet,” shares Clark. “I am eternally grateful for Gary [Casto] taking a chance on me, as well as Josh [Singletary] and Anthony [Davis] for allowing me to share the stage with them night after night. It has been an unbelievable experience, and I know that big things lie ahead for them. However, the Lord has laid it on my heart that this is my time to step out and tell my story, and I am eager to do just that.”
“To say that we have been blessed to have had Riley Harrison Clark as a member of our team would be a major understatement,” states Gary Casto. “It has been an honor over the years to watch Riley as well as the ministry grow to what they are today. As a family, we are sad to see Riley leave, however, we are thrilled to witness the future the Lord has in store for him. We will be his biggest cheerleaders!”
Gus Gaches – a veteran of Gospel music and the recording arts – will fill the tenor vocalist position beginning January 2019.
Clark’s debut solo project, entitled Welcome To Me, released this fall and includes songs that speak to Riley’s personal journey, as well as aim to inspire listeners regardless of background, age, or walk of life. Without the confines of a style or genre, the songs were carefully curated to communicate a message, and are presented in a way that is uniquely Riley Harrison Clark.
ABOUT TRIBUTE QUARTET
Multi-award winning and multi-Dove Award nominated recording artist Tribute Quartet has become one of the most dynamic, beloved and sought after vocal groups in gospel music. The talented group has proven to possess a combination of musical talent, warm and engaging personalities, and a focus that has kept them on the path to continued success since their inception in 2006.
In an ever-changing musical climate, Tribute has remained steadfast in their goal to make music that is both timely and relevant to the current musical scene and their fan base while propelling their mission to share the Hope of the Gospel. With a career that has already spanned the U.S., as well as several foreign countries, Tribute continues to shine a light into a world in need of truth, hope, love and healing.
With multiple awards and number one songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to inspire and encourage generations of believers. With their passion for the music and the message it brings, this team is dedicated to a quality presentation of communication through the art of musical excellence.
Fans, peers, and industry insiders agree Tribute brings a breath of fresh air to Gospel Music.
