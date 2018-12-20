THE BIRTHDAY OF A KING

2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!

As a little girl, I can remember the joy of Christmastime, not because of a lot of gifts, but because of the feeling of peace and joy.

We are on the threshold of the Christmas season and the rush is on! I have enjoyed 81 years of celebrating the birth of Christ, but have never experienced such frenzy and spending in all these years of this blessed holiday that I have at this present time. Christmas is, indeed, a season for giving, but we do not have to try to out-give or out-do another. It is truly about the thought behind the gift and the heart of the gift-giver.

God gave His Son to the world on that first Christmas day. Many babies grow up to be a king, but Jesus was the only King to become a baby-a gift from God to man that we might be partakers of His grace. Let us, as His children, strive to make this Christmas one of peace, joy and happiness to our friends and families. We cannot change everyone, but we can influence our little corner of life to be a calmer, saner and happier time of the year. After all, it is His birthday, the King, who became a baby for the redemption of all mankind. What a wonderful thought and most precious gift. It should touch the heart of everyone.