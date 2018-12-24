Monday – December 24, 2018

The Whisnants holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Faithful.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a sixteenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
3
|
3
|
17
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
20
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
17
|Running
|Martins
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
18
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
14
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
13
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
19
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
13
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
21
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
12
|
12
|
22
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
10
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
6
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
11
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
22
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
17
|
17
|
12
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
12
|
18
|
18
|
8
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
14
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
11
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
15
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
7
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
19
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
24
|
24
|
8
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
3
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
17
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
27
|
27
|
13
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
7
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
7
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
27
|
30
|
30
|
23
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
31
|
31
|
6
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochesters
|
30
|
32
|
32
|
14
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
33
|
33
|
13
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
28
|
34
|
34
|
15
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
31
|
35
|
35
|
23
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
36
|
36
|
4
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
5
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
10
|When I Wake Up to Sleep No More
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
36
|
39
|
39
|
3
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
26
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.