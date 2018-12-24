Ad
News Ticker

Monday – December 24, 2018

December 24, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Faithful.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a sixteenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Faithful Whisnants
1(2)
2
2
18
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
3
3
17
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
4
4
20
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
4
5
5
17
 Running Martins
5
6
6
18
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
6
7
7
14
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
8
8
13
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
9
9
19
 Run the Race Hyssongs
9
10
10
13
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
11
11
21
 Watch & See Erwins
3
12
12
22
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
12
13
13
10
 It Carried Him Perrys
13
14
14
6
 All My Hope Gold City
14
15
15
11
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
15
16
16
22
 Anything Less Taylors
5
17
17
12
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
12
18
18
8
 So Good to Me McKameys
18
19
19
14
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
15
20
20
11
 Never Changes Steeles
20
21
21
15
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
21
22
22
7
 By & By Hoppers
22
23
23
19
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
24
24
8
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
24
25
25
3
 Love HIGHROAD
25
26
26
17
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
27
27
13
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
27
28
28
7
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
29
29
7
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
27
30
30
23
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
4
31
31
6
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
30
32
32
14
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
33
33
13
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
28
34
34
15
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
31
35
35
23
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
36
36
4
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
36
37
37
5
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
37
38
38
10
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
36
39
39
3
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
39
40
40
26
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes