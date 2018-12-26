Karen Peck and New River Return From Israel

Dahlonega, GA – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River recently returned from their second trip to Israel.

During this visit, with the help of one of Gospel music’s first families, KPNR and The Isaacs were able to visit an Israeli orphanage where they handed out donated toys and gifts.

The groups also performed a special concert, with dinner, for survivors of the Holocaust. A few Israeli soldiers joined them for this amazing event. They presented each of the attendees with a gift card.

Added to their itinerary was a visit to Bethlehem, where they were able to sing Christmas carols in Shepherds Field which overlooks the ancient city. As they did on their last trip, they were thrilled to be able to sing their most popular song, “Four Days Late,” at Lazarus Tomb.

Of the trip, Karen stated, “Words cannot express how blessed we were in Israel! Being there for a second time made it even better. Being in the places where Jesus lived and taught makes everything that we do so much more poignant. We were baptized in the Jordan River, prayed in the Garden Of Gethsemane, toured the tunnels under old Jerusalem, sang on top of Mount Carmel and Mount Of Olives, and saw the Synagogue in Magdala where Jesus taught. Most of all, we visited the Garden Tomb where Jesus was buried and resurrected! We didn’t have to go Israel to believe it, but….Jesus was not in that Tomb! I’m so thankful to serve a Risen Savior!”

Karen Peck and New River will be ending their 2018 tour season with a special December 28th concert in Flowery Branch, GA and a December 30th event in Yadkinville, NC, where their Beyond Amazing Tour begins with Brian Free & Assurance, Emily Ann Roberts, Joseph Habedank and others. The last event will be on December 31st in Bennett, NC with a live video taping of the Beyond Amazing Tour.

The Beyond Amazing Tour will continue into 2019. For more information on that tour or any of their 2019 season visit the KPNR website.

The group’s current single, I Know I’ll Be There, is receiving great airplay on radio and is currently sitting at number 5 on the Singing News chart. To view the video for the song go to the KPNR FaceBook page.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.