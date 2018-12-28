Daywind Music Group Announces Partnership with Abraham Productions, Inc. On New “BEYOND AMAZING” Tour

Daywind Music Group (DMG) has announced its partnership with Abraham Productions, Inc. on upcoming “BEYOND AMAZING” tour. The multi-city tour features Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, Emily Ann Roberts and Evangelist, C.T. Townsend.

The tour has already been described as one of the biggest and most powerful tours in the history of Gospel Music. The kickoff of the BEYOND AMAZING tour will be December 30 in North Carolina. In addition to the roster of incredible talent, the Wilmington Celebration Choir will perform behind each artist. Daywind Music Group will assist with promotions and recording and distribution of a live DVD from the opening weekend.

Opening night of the BEYOND AMAZING tour will take place at the Peace Haven Baptist Church in Yadkinville, NC on December 30 at 6 p.m. The next stop on the tour will take place on New Year’s Eve at the Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett, NC at 6 p.m. Over a dozen dates have already been booked with over 15 more dates to be added throughout 2019.

Abraham Productions, Inc. is known for its multi-day events like Singing In The Sun in Myrtle Beach, SC; the Gatlinburg Gathering in Gatlinburg, TN; and its annual Crystal Caribbean Cruise.

“We have wanted to do a tour like this for some time,” says Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, Inc. “Brian Free is the most awarded tenor in the history of gospel music; Karen Peck’s music has taken her to the Grammy’s 5 times and she has 6 Dove Awards; Joseph Habedank’s music has also taken him to the Grammy’s and he has been awarded the Southern Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year for the last two years; and, after being runner up on The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts has been blessing gospel music audiences with her music and godly anointing. Then when you add evangelist C.T. Townsend, it takes this tour to a level unmatched and gives a focus on blessing the masses while reaching the lost.”

For more information on the BEYOND AMAZING Tour contact Abraham Productions,Inc. at abrahamproductions.net or call 888-238-6858.