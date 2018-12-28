Jim Brady Trio Becomes Jim & Melissa Brady as Layke Jones Exits Trio

NASHVILLE, TN (December 28, 2018) — Jim and Melissa Brady have announced touring changes for their ministry. As of 2019, Layke Jones will no longer be traveling with Jim and Melissa.

Jim and Melissa will continue to travel and perform the songs their fans have come to know and love including hits from their latest record, Hope Keeps Writing The Song released on Daywind Records in mid September.

“We appreciate Layke’s contribution to our ministry and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” says Jim Brady. “We are very excited for this coming season in our ministry and look forward to seeing our fans in concert soon.”

“God has anointed every step of our ministry and I know that this change is no different,” says Melissa Brady. “We are so excited to continue to expand our ministry and share our hearts with our fans in the upcoming 2019 tour.”

Keep up with Jim & Melissa Brady at www.jimandmelissabrady.com

For booking contact the Harper Agency at info@harperagency.com

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jason Crabb, Jim and Melissa Brady, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, and the Tribute Quartet. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.