New Beginnings From The Childress Family

Genesis 1:1 In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.

I think on the above scripture and try to imagine that perfect world that God presented to Adam-spotless and pure. Then came Eve and it was even more perfect for Adam. Then along came the serpent (Satan) and you know the rest of the story. Adam and Eve had to begin again in an imperfect and cursed world.

However, down through the ions of time, God’s plan for the redemption of mankind was in the making. Man could have a new beginning as a result of the atoning death and resurrection of His only begotten Son, Jesus. The word for man’s new beginning was “grace”-unmerited favor.

We are going forward into a new year and a new beginning. As the sun rises on each new day, it is a new beginning. God allows each person to choose as to how they will spend his time on this earth that He created. We can choose to invest it in ways that will benefit ourselves, others and Him (gold, silver and precious stones), or we can waste it on useless, riotous living (wood, hay and stubble). The choice is ours as to how we use each new day, new year, or new beginning.

Choose you this day who you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

Childress Family Ken and Marlene Childress began singing with their children, Teresa, Carla and Shannon, almost 40 years ago. Ken had been singing with a quartet called The Golden Keys. But when he and Marlene discovered that their children were blessed with the ability to sing harmony and play instruments at a young age, they decided to form The Childress Family. Teresa played the piano and a short time later, Carla picked up the bass guitar and began to play. Their son, Shannon, was a high tenor singer until about age 13, when his voice went to the other end of the spectrum and he sang low bass. Marlene has been blessed with the ability to write some wonderful songs that have been recorded by numerous artists in the gospel music industry.