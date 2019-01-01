Another New Year – Another Chance To Make A Difference

2019 isn’t just upon us, but it is here. If you are like me, you are perfectly aware that you could have done a whole lot of things different and accomplished a lot more for yourself, your family, and for the Lord. If you feel like you could have done more, given more, prayed more, acted nicer, sang with more enthusiasm, studied for your sermons a little more, shoot, even polished your shoes a little more, well you are not alone.

All you have to do is look in the mirror and you will see the scoundrel who could have done more in some area of his or her life. Hey, I know I could have eaten more coconut cake… now I’ve gone to meddlin’. Seriously, I don’t know anyone who really thinks they did all that they could do for the Lord last year. The wonderful thing is that at the end of every year we have the opportunity to close last year behind us with all it’s worries and regrets. We cannot bring one day from last year back, but we can open the door to this new year and see all the exciting opportunities the we have to love our families more, take more time with our children, spend more time talking with the one who gave His life for us. We can think about the possibilities that lay ahead of us of sharing the with those we meet, praying for the needs of all of those around us, from the ones who share our homes, to the homeless person on the street, or to the cashier at the store.

What a vast world we have and what an enormous opportunity and challenge to tell others about the saving power of Jesus and how He offers that same life saving experience to all. We must remember that not all have even heard that Jesus is the ONLY way. In this new age society, especially our young people are overwhelmed with the message that there are many ways to salvation, but Allah is not the way, Mother Earth is not the way, Buddha is not the way, no, scripture tells us that there is only one way and that no man comes to the Father, but by His crucified son, Jesus.

I don’t know about you, but I am setting my sights in this new year of 2019 to not just be a better person (which I do want to be), but to do all that I can to tell it, sing it, and preach it…. that Jesus Christ IS the only way to eternal life and the only way to have perfect peace in your life.

Happy New Year and let’s look forward to Another New Year – Another Chance To Make A Difference.

Deon