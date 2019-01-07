Monday – January 7, 2019

The Williamsons claim the first #1 of the year and of their career on thiss chart with “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for an eighteenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Michael Combs! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
6
|
20
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
20
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
3
|
4
|
22
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
20
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
1(3)
|
5
|
7
|
16
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
3
|
6
|
13
|
12
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
19
|Running
|Martins
|
5
|
8
|
10
|
15
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
8
|
9
|
14
|
8
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
15
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
11
|
3
|
19
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
12
|
15
|
13
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
14
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
12
|
14
|
18
|
10
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
14
|
15
|
20
|
13
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
16
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
17
|
24
|
10
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
18
|
*
|
1
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
18
|
19
|
9
|
21
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
9
|
20
|
27
|
15
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
21
|
33
|
15
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
5
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
22
|
23
|
26
|
19
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
24
|
*
|
1
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
24
|
25
|
37
|
7
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
25
|
26
|
32
|
16
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
27
|
39
|
5
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
9
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
27
|
29
|
22
|
9
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
22
|
30
|
11
|
23
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
31
|
35
|
25
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
32
|
23
|
21
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
33
|
12
|
24
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
34
|
31
|
8
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochesters
|
30
|
35
|
28
|
9
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
36
|
16
|
24
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
37
|
36
|
6
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
36
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Even Me
|Triumphant
|
39
|
40
|
21
|
17
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.