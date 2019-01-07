Ad
Monday – January 7, 2019

January 7, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Williamsons claim the first #1 of the year and of their career on thiss chart with “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for an eighteenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Michael Combs! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
6
20
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
2
2
20
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
3
4
22
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
3
4
1
20
 Faithful Whisnants
1(3)
5
7
16
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
6
13
12
 It Carried Him Perrys
6
7
5
19
 Running Martins
5
8
10
15
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
8
9
14
8
 All My Hope Gold City
9
10
8
15
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
11
3
19
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
12
15
13
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
12
13
17
14
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
12
14
18
10
 So Good to Me McKameys
14
15
20
13
 Never Changes Steeles
15
16
19
16
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
15
17
24
10
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
17
18
*
1
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
18
19
9
21
 Run the Race Hyssongs
9
20
27
15
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
21
33
15
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
21
22
25
5
 Love HIGHROAD
22
23
26
19
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
24
*
1
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
24
25
37
7
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
25
26
32
16
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
27
39
5
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
27
28
29
9
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
27
29
22
9
 By & By Hoppers
22
30
11
23
 Watch & See Erwins
3
31
35
25
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
32
23
21
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
33
12
24
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
5
34
31
8
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
30
35
28
9
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
36
16
24
 Anything Less Taylors
5
37
36
6
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
36
38
*
1
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
38
39
*
1
 Even Me Triumphant
39
40
21
17
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
21
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

