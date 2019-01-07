Ad
News Ticker

Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

January 7, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Features 0

Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year for a second consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the coursse of the year, “Gotta Be Saved”‘s impressive 26 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 19 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only six artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Gotta Be Saved” and “I Know I’ll Be There”), Michael English (“Love Is the Golden Rule” and “Finally Coming Home”), Joseph Habedank (“Just When You Thought” and “Jailbreak”), Triumphant (“Thankful So Thankful” and “The Cross Is All the Proof I Need”), Kingdom Heirs (“The Last Big Thing” and “Heroes of Faith”) and 11th Hour (“Power In Prayer” and “Doin’ What’s Right”).

Top 100 Songs of 2018

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
 SONG ARTIST
1
 Gotta Be Saved* Karen Peck & New River
2
 Finally Coming Home* Michael English
3
 If Church Pews Could Shout* Gold City
4
 I Know I’ll Be There* Karen Peck & New River
5
 Jailbreak* Joseph Habedank
6
 Power In Prayer* 11th Hour
7
 Lost* Jim Brady Trio
8
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
9
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need* Triumphant
10
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
11
 God Doesn’t Care* Greater Vision
12
 Daddy & Son Nelons
13
 Clear Skies* Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up* LeFevre Quartet
15
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
16
 Faithful* Whisnants
17
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
18
 Just When You Thought* Joseph Habedank
19
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
20
 Doin’ What’s Right* 11th Hour
21
 Watch & See Erwins
22
 Anything Less Taylors
23
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
24
 Little Is Much Michael English
25
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
26
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
27
 Heroes of Faith* Kingdom Heirs
28
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
29
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
30
 He Can Take It* Brian Free & Assurance
31
 Clouds Erwins
32
 Thankful, So Thankful* Triumphant
33
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
34
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
35
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb with Gary LeVox
36
 Yours Amen Isaacs
37
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
38
 Run the Race Hyssongs
39
 For What I Don’t Know Taylors
40
 Running Martins
41
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
42
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
43
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
44
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
45
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
46
 Be Brave McKameys
47
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
48
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
49
 God of the Storms Freemans
50
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
51
 I’ve Seen Enough Hoppers
52
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
53
 Living For Eternity McKameys
54
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
55
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
56
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
57
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
58
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
59
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
60
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
61
 Living Water Steve Ladd
62
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
63
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
64
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
65
 I Know Him Inspirations
66
 Song of Moses Hoppers
67
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
68
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
69
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
70
 Love Is the Golden Rule* Michael English
71
 Look Up Talleys
72
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
73
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
74
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
75
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
76
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
77
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
78
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
79
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
80
 Present In the Presence of the Lord Guardians
81
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
82
 It Carried Him Perrys
83
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
84
 The Last Big Thing* Kingdom Heirs
85
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
86
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
87
 Never Changes Steeles
88
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
89
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
90
 We Are Christians Inspirations
91
 The Return Soul’d Out
92
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
93
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
94
 The Man I Am Today Browders
95
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
96
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
97
 So Good to Me McKameys
98
 All My Hope Gold City
99
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
100
 Revival LeFevre Quartet

Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot. It was also a good year for soloists, as 3 out of the Top 5 most played artists were Michael EnglishJason Crabb, and Joseph Habedank.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

RANK
 ARTIST
1
 Karen Peck & New River
2
 Jason Crabb
3
 Michael English
4
 11th Hour
5
 Joseph Habedank
6
 Greater Vision
7
 Triumphant
8
 Mark Trammell Quartet
9
 The Erwins
10
 Gold City
11
 Tribute
12
 The Taylors
13
 Gaither Vocal Band
14
 The Hyssongs
15
 Brian Free & Assurance
16
 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
17
 Kingdom Heirs
18
 LeFevre Quartet
19
 The Whisnants
20
 The Talleys
21
 The Isaacs
22
 The McKameys
23
 The Perrys
24
 The Nelons
25
 The Hoppers
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes