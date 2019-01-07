Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year for a second consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the coursse of the year, “Gotta Be Saved”‘s impressive 26 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 19 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only six artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Gotta Be Saved” and “I Know I’ll Be There”), Michael English (“Love Is the Golden Rule” and “Finally Coming Home”), Joseph Habedank (“Just When You Thought” and “Jailbreak”), Triumphant (“Thankful So Thankful” and “The Cross Is All the Proof I Need”), Kingdom Heirs (“The Last Big Thing” and “Heroes of Faith”) and 11th Hour (“Power In Prayer” and “Doin’ What’s Right”).
Top 100 Songs of 2018
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
|
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
|
1
|Gotta Be Saved*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|Finally Coming Home*
|Michael English
|
3
|If Church Pews Could Shout*
|Gold City
|
4
|I Know I’ll Be There*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|Jailbreak*
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|Power In Prayer*
|11th Hour
|
7
|Lost*
|Jim Brady Trio
|
8
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
9
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need*
|Triumphant
|
10
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
11
|God Doesn’t Care*
|Greater Vision
|
12
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
13
|Clear Skies*
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up*
|LeFevre Quartet
|
15
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
16
|Faithful*
|Whisnants
|
17
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
18
|Just When You Thought*
|Joseph Habedank
|
19
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
20
|Doin’ What’s Right*
|11th Hour
|
21
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
22
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
23
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
24
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
25
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
26
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
27
|Heroes of Faith*
|Kingdom Heirs
|
28
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
29
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
30
|He Can Take It*
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
31
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
32
|Thankful, So Thankful*
|Triumphant
|
33
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
34
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
35
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb with Gary LeVox
|
36
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
37
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
38
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
39
|For What I Don’t Know
|Taylors
|
40
|Running
|Martins
|
41
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
42
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
43
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
44
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
45
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
46
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
47
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
48
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
49
|God of the Storms
|Freemans
|
50
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
51
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hoppers
|
52
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
53
|Living For Eternity
|McKameys
|
54
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
55
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
56
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
57
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
58
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
59
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
60
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
61
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
62
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
63
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
64
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
65
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
66
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
67
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
68
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
69
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
70
|Love Is the Golden Rule*
|Michael English
|
71
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
72
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
73
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
74
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
75
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
76
|Jesus What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
77
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
78
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
79
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
80
|Present In the Presence of the Lord
|Guardians
|
81
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
82
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
83
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
84
|The Last Big Thing*
|Kingdom Heirs
|
85
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
86
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
87
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
88
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
89
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
90
|We Are Christians
|Inspirations
|
91
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
92
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
93
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
94
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
95
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
96
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
97
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
98
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
99
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
100
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot. It was also a good year for soloists, as 3 out of the Top 5 most played artists were Michael English, Jason Crabb, and Joseph Habedank.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018
|
RANK
|ARTIST
|
1
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|Michael English
|
4
|11th Hour
|
5
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|Greater Vision
|
7
|Triumphant
|
8
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|The Erwins
|
10
|Gold City
|
11
|Tribute
|
12
|The Taylors
|
13
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
14
|The Hyssongs
|
15
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
17
|Kingdom Heirs
|
18
|LeFevre Quartet
|
19
|The Whisnants
|
20
|The Talleys
|
21
|The Isaacs
|
22
|The McKameys
|
23
|The Perrys
|
24
|The Nelons
|
25
|The Hoppers
