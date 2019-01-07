Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year for a second consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the coursse of the year, “Gotta Be Saved”‘s impressive 26 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 19 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only six artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Gotta Be Saved” and “I Know I’ll Be There”), Michael English (“Love Is the Golden Rule” and “Finally Coming Home”), Joseph Habedank (“Just When You Thought” and “Jailbreak”), Triumphant (“Thankful So Thankful” and “The Cross Is All the Proof I Need”), Kingdom Heirs (“The Last Big Thing” and “Heroes of Faith”) and 11th Hour (“Power In Prayer” and “Doin’ What’s Right”).

Top 100 Songs of 2018

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 Gotta Be Saved* Karen Peck & New River 2 Finally Coming Home* Michael English 3 If Church Pews Could Shout* Gold City 4 I Know I’ll Be There* Karen Peck & New River 5 Jailbreak* Joseph Habedank 6 Power In Prayer* 11th Hour 7 Lost* Jim Brady Trio 8 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb 9 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need* Triumphant 10 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band 11 God Doesn’t Care* Greater Vision 12 Daddy & Son Nelons 13 Clear Skies* Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 14 Sun’s Gonna Come Up* LeFevre Quartet 15 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision 16 Faithful* Whisnants 17 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys 18 Just When You Thought* Joseph Habedank 19 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet 20 Doin’ What’s Right* 11th Hour 21 Watch & See Erwins 22 Anything Less Taylors 23 Broken People Like Me Old Paths 24 Little Is Much Michael English 25 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family 26 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute 27 Heroes of Faith* Kingdom Heirs 28 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet 29 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute 30 He Can Take It* Brian Free & Assurance 31 Clouds Erwins 32 Thankful, So Thankful* Triumphant 33 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb 34 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys 35 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb with Gary LeVox 36 Yours Amen Isaacs 37 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance 38 Run the Race Hyssongs 39 For What I Don’t Know Taylors 40 Running Martins 41 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons 42 Woke Up This Morning Guardians 43 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys 44 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter 45 Find Me Faithful Perrys 46 Be Brave McKameys 47 Be An Overcomer Hoppers 48 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs 49 God of the Storms Freemans 50 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges 51 I’ve Seen Enough Hoppers 52 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five 53 Living For Eternity McKameys 54 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family 55 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band 56 Love Love Love Gordon Mote 57 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen 58 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn 59 He’s Never Moved Whisnants 60 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family 61 Living Water Steve Ladd 62 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 63 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen 64 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker 65 I Know Him Inspirations 66 Song of Moses Hoppers 67 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family 68 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five 69 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour 70 Love Is the Golden Rule* Michael English 71 Look Up Talleys 72 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs 73 Moses & Elijah Perrys 74 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family 75 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family 76 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons 77 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice 78 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd 79 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop 80 Present In the Presence of the Lord Guardians 81 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter 82 It Carried Him Perrys 83 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs 84 The Last Big Thing* Kingdom Heirs 85 The Sermon Misty Freeman 86 Somebody Here Wisecarvers 87 Never Changes Steeles 88 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet 89 When God Speaks Misty Freeman 90 We Are Christians Inspirations 91 The Return Soul’d Out 92 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers 93 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley 94 The Man I Am Today Browders 95 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths 96 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King 97 So Good to Me McKameys 98 All My Hope Gold City 99 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson 100 Revival LeFevre Quartet

Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot. It was also a good year for soloists, as 3 out of the Top 5 most played artists were Michael English, Jason Crabb, and Joseph Habedank.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

RANK ARTIST 1 Karen Peck & New River 2 Jason Crabb 3 Michael English 4 11th Hour 5 Joseph Habedank 6 Greater Vision 7 Triumphant 8 Mark Trammell Quartet 9 The Erwins 10 Gold City 11 Tribute 12 The Taylors 13 Gaither Vocal Band 14 The Hyssongs 15 Brian Free & Assurance 16 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 17 Kingdom Heirs 18 LeFevre Quartet 19 The Whisnants 20 The Talleys 21 The Isaacs 22 The McKameys 23 The Perrys 24 The Nelons 25 The Hoppers