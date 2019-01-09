Mark Green Joins Paul’s Journey

Many times a brand new year brings changes and already in 2019 Paul’s Journey is starting off the New Year with a personal change.
Keith Gilliam who has been our lead singer for the last year had to make the decision to come off the road due to personal reasons. Keith did a great job for Paul’s Journey and we hate to see him go but totally understand his decision! We wish him the best now and in his future!
Now, having said that we would like to make the following announcement: Mark Green from Owasso OK is our new lead singer! For the past 19 years Mark has been the lead singer for Forgiven Quartet based out of Bartlesville OK. Mark is a very accomplished singer, Choir Director, Praise and Worship Leader and has served in a number of interim Minister of Music positions in both New Mexico and Oklahoma through the years.
Rod Treme, owner of Paul’s Journey says: “We’re very excited that Mark has accepted the job! We feel that with his singing abilities, his experience, and his love for ministry he will fit in right away with Paul’s Journey and we are looking forward to him being a part of our ministry.”
Mark’s first singing with the group will be January 10 in Ingleside TX!
