Gold City Signs Exclusive Booking Agreement with Dominion Agency

January 10, 2019

Gadsden, AL (January 9, 2019) — Gold City is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, The Dominion Agency will be exclusively booking their personal appearances and coordinating their tour schedule.

Danny Riley says, “Gold City enters 2019 starting our 39th year of full-time music ministry, and we do so with an excitement to be working with Michael Davis and all the great staff at The Dominion Agency. We anticipate wonderful things for this year, and we trust God has His hand on this partnership. Michael and his staff have welcomed us with open arms, and we are looking forward to the future with great expectation of what God has in store for us all.”

Michael adds, ““It is a great honor to be given the opportunity of exclusively representing Gold City! Their Hall of Fame career has been one that has long set the standard for quartets in gospel music. It is a privilege to work with such an outstanding group. Not only do they continue to be fan favorites with their songs and stage presence, but they’ve always represented the ministry side of gospel music with class and respect. I look forward to working with Gold City for many years to come!”

Gold City comes to The Dominion Agency with the momentum of a highly successful 2018. The award-winning quartet had two top-5 singles with “I Will Stand” and “If Church Pews Could Shout,” peaking at positions 5 and 3 respectively. They capped off the year with the release of their highly anticipated and much-acclaimed recording, “Hope For The Journey.” Their first single from that project, “All My Hope,” is currently rising rapidly up the radio charts.

The Dominion Agency began for the purpose of providing the local church with quality, ministry oriented Christian music. Their work now spans to provide the same quality music for conferences, music halls, revivals, amusement parks, fairgrounds, festivals, annual co-op meetings and television. The Dominion Agency, under the direction of Michael Davis, has become one of the leading agencies in Christian music.

