Suzan Kaye Speer Passes Away

Brian Speer posted yesterday on his Facebook the following:

Suzan Kaye Speer, oldest child and only daughter of the late Faye and Brock Speer, passed away today, January 7, 2019, in Dickson, Tennessee, after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by brothers Marc (Joyce) and Brian (Allison).

Suzan traveled with The Speer Family in the early 1970s and was known for her recitation of “There’s Something About That Name.” A graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University, she most recently worked as a model and talent scout.

Services will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN, 37206. Visitation will be held Monday, January 14, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a memorial service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Suzan’s name to the Speer Family Scholarship Fund, Trevecca Nazarene University, 333 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville, TN 37210. 615.248.1200, www.trevecca.edu.