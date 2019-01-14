Lindsey Graham Performs At Swedish Conference

Estero, FL – Popular Christian singer and musician, Lindsey Graham, was invited to sing for a New Year’s Conference which was televised throughout Sweden. Channel 10, the only Christian network in Sweden, covered the full two-day conference, with a special event to ring in the New Year.

The conference, held in Värnamo, was hosted by Pastor Tommy Liljas and well-known, popular Swedish evangelist, Tommy Dahlman. Both men preached throughout the conference, and several other guest ministers also spoke. A conference house band, comprised of various special guests, led the congregation in corporate worship all three days.

The event was created to encourage and cheer people who may be unable to spend the holiday with a church family or friends. It was the hope that anyone feeling lonely, without the means to leave their homes, might still enjoy the festivities via television. The pastors mentioned several times that the event was especially focused on this segment of the population.

Lindsey said of the tour, “My highlight was being invited to lead the congregation in ‘Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus’ as the countdown led us into 2019. The conference theme was ‘Every Eye on Jesus.’ What a rich privilege to sing to Jesus and point others in His direction at the start of a brand new year.”

New Year’s Eve ended on a high-energy note with the song, “I Wish I Could’ve Been There.” Graham concluded the three day event with “Jesus, You’re Everything to Me” from her reflective EP, Still, My Soul, Lindsey’s newest project.

Still, My Soul, is a devotional EP that features seven beautifully crafted songs designed to bring the listener into a quiet moment with God. The EP package also includes a journal, bag, and pen — available for a $20 bundled price.

Lindsey stated, “Journaling is such a rich part of my personal walk with the Lord. I’m easily distracted in my thoughts but journaling keeps me focused, and allows me to capture evidence of the hand of God. It’s a blast to go back and read previous journal entries because it helps me remember the small things. God is ALWAYS in the small things. Please consider journaling as part of your walk with the Lord this New Year.”

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”