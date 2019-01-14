Monday – January 14, 2019

Ad
Jason Crabb reaches the #1 spot this week with the fan-favorite “You Chose To Be My Friend.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 19th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The PerrysGold City, LeFevre Quartet, and Jason Crabb! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
5
17
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1
2
6
13
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
3
8
16
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
4
3
23
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
3
5
17
11
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
5
6
13
15
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
6
7
9
9
 All My Hope Gold City
7
8
12
14
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
8
9
7
20
 Running Martins
5
10
14
11
 So Good to Me McKameys
10
11
11
20
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
12
15
14
 Never Changes Steeles
12
13
10
16
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
10
14
16
17
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
14
15
1
21
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
16
2
21
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
17
18
2
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
17
18
4
21
 Faithful Whisnants
1(3)
19
21
16
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
19
20
24
2
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
20
21
20
16
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
22
22
6
 Love HIGHROAD
22
23
26
17
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
23
24
39
2
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
24
25
23
20
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
2
26
32
16
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
23
27
27
6
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
27
28
29
10
 By & By Hoppers
22
29
35
10
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
30
38
2
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
30
31
*
1
 Wanna Be Southern Raised
31
32
37
7
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
32
33
31
26
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute Quartet
6
34
19
22
 Run the Race Hyssongs
9
35
30
24
 Watch & See Erwins
3
36
*
1
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
36
37
33
25
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
5
38
32
22
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
39
34
9
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
30
40
28
10
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
27
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

