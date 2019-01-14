Monday – January 14, 2019

Jason Crabb reaches the #1 spot this week with the fan-favorite “You Chose To Be My Friend.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 19th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Perrys, Gold City, LeFevre Quartet, and Jason Crabb! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
5
|
17
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
13
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
16
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
23
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
3
|
5
|
17
|
11
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
5
|
6
|
13
|
15
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
9
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
7
|
8
|
12
|
14
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
20
|Running
|Martins
|
5
|
10
|
14
|
11
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
20
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
12
|
15
|
14
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
12
|
13
|
10
|
16
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
10
|
14
|
16
|
17
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
21
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
16
|
2
|
21
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
17
|
18
|
2
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
17
|
18
|
4
|
21
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
1(3)
|
19
|
21
|
16
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
19
|
20
|
24
|
2
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
16
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
22
|
22
|
6
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
22
|
23
|
26
|
17
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
23
|
24
|
39
|
2
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
23
|
20
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
2
|
26
|
32
|
16
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
23
|
27
|
27
|
6
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
10
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
22
|
29
|
35
|
10
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
30
|
38
|
2
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Wanna Be
|Southern Raised
|
31
|
32
|
37
|
7
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
32
|
33
|
31
|
26
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute Quartet
|
6
|
34
|
19
|
22
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
9
|
35
|
30
|
24
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
36
|
37
|
33
|
25
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
38
|
32
|
22
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
39
|
34
|
9
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochesters
|
30
|
40
|
28
|
10
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
27
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
