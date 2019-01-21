Monday – January 21, 2019

Jason Crabb holds on the #1 spot this week with the fan-favorite “You Chose To Be My Friend.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 20th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Perrys, Jeff & Sheri Easter, LeFevre Quartet, and Jason Crabb! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
2
|
5
|
12
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
17
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
14
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
16
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
12
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
15
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
7
|
8
|
13
|
17
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
9
|
14
|
18
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
15
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
10
|
11
|
4
|
24
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
3
|
12
|
20
|
3
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
12
|
13
|
11
|
21
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
14
|
24
|
3
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
17
|
3
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
17
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
16
|
17
|
7
|
10
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
7
|
18
|
15
|
22
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
19
|
22
|
7
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
19
|
20
|
16
|
22
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
21
|
30
|
3
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
21
|
23
|
28
|
18
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
23
|
23
|
*
|
1
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
23
|
24
|
36
|
2
|Joy On the Journey
|Myon Hayes Family
|
24
|
25
|
31
|
2
|Wanna Be
|Southern Raised
|
25
|
26
|
21
|
17
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
27
|
26
|
9
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
25
|
28
|
18
|
22
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
1(3)
|
29
|
28
|
11
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
22
|
30
|
9
|
21
|Running
|Martins
|
5
|
31
|
32
|
8
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
31
|
32
|
27
|
7
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
27
|
33
|
*
|
1
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
33
|
34
|
33
|
27
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
35
|
29
|
11
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
36
|
39
|
10
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochessters
|
30
|
37
|
37
|
26
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
38
|
*
|
1
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
23
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.