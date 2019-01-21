Ad
News Ticker

Monday – January 21, 2019

January 21, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jason Crabb holds on the #1 spot this week with the fan-favorite “You Chose To Be My Friend.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 20th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The PerrysJeff & Sheri Easter, LeFevre Quartet, and Jason Crabb! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
2
5
12
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
2
3
3
17
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
4
2
14
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
5
6
16
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
5
6
10
12
 So Good to Me McKameys
6
7
8
15
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
7
8
13
17
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
9
14
18
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
9
10
12
15
 Never Changes Steeles
10
11
4
24
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
3
12
20
3
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
12
13
11
21
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
14
24
3
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
14
15
17
3
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
15
16
19
17
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
16
17
7
10
 All My Hope Gold City
7
18
15
22
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
19
22
7
 Love HIGHROAD
19
20
16
22
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
21
30
3
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
21
23
28
18
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
23
23
*
1
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
23
24
36
2
 Joy On the Journey Myon Hayes Family
24
25
31
2
 Wanna Be Southern Raised
25
26
21
17
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
27
26
9
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
25
28
18
22
 Faithful Whisnants
1(3)
29
28
11
 By & By Hoppers
22
30
9
21
 Running Martins
5
31
32
8
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
31
32
27
7
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
27
33
*
1
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
33
34
33
27
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
35
29
11
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
36
39
10
 Don’t Look Back Rochessters
30
37
37
26
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
5
38
*
1
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
38
39
*
1
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
39
40
38
23
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
10
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes