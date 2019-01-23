Riley Harrison Clark Signs with Daywind Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (January 21, 2019) — Following the announcement of his solo artist ministry, Riley Harrison Clark has signed as an exclusive songwriter agreement with Daywind Music Publishing.

Clark, formerly a member of Tribute Quartet, released his debut album Welcome To Me with Daywind Records in September of 2018. Since then, he has performed at select dates as a solo artist in addition to his duties with Tribute.

“As a fan of Riley (the artist) I’ve attended numerous concerts where the content of his ministry between the songs was as impressive as his vocal performance,” says Rick Shelton, Vice President of Daywind Music Publishing. “His ability to articulate his message in such a unique manner was in indication that he could pen lyrics that would offer something uncommon and unique to the repertoire of Christian music. After hearing songs he had co-written for his latest album, I was convinced that he should join the Daywind Music Publishing family of songwriters.

Riley Harrison Clark states, “I am beyond thrilled to sign a publishing contract with Daywind Music Publishing. To know that I am joining a roster with some of the most talented and respected writers in the business is a dream come true.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of writers including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Gerald Crabb, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Mike Harland, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Diane Wilkinson, Nathan Woodard and Hunter Leath. Daywind Music Publishing is a subsidiary of Daywind Music Group, one of the premier labels in Christian music.