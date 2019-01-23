The Walkers Bring “Stomp Out Hunger” To Florida

PERRY, Fl. – (January 22, 2019) – Popular Florida-based Southern-Gospel family group, The Walkers announced their upcoming participation in the SSE Promotions “Night of Giving Concert” which is part of their 2019 Stomp Out Hunger campaign. The event will feature Adam Crabb, member of the Gaither Vocal Band. He is also known as the “face of youth” for one of Southern Gospel’s first families of music, The Crabb Family.

This important event is being held on February 15th, 7 pm, in the Walker’s home town of Perry Florida. The concert will be at Northside Church of God, 1339 N Byron Butler Parkway. Proceeds from the event will be used to feed families in and around Taylor County.

SSE Promotions Founder, Alisa Asbury, stated “Most people don’t realize how many go without food right in their own home town. One in six families suffer from this, and our goal is to help as many families as we can. A $10 donation can feed a family of 4 for a week. We’re excited to be partnering with the Walkers as well as Adam.”

Of the event, Billy Walker, says “We are so blessed by the opportunity to work with Alisa to help families in need right here in our town. This is a chance for our community to come together and enjoy great music, worship and fellowship — and do some good for someone right here at home. We’re honored to share SSE’s vision.”

Tickets are on sale now for $15, and are available by calling Billy Walker at 850-672-9155, David Johnson at 863-409-2356 or Linda Randall at 850-295-1965. Tickets will also be available at the door.

To purchase The Walkers music go to : https://www.thewalkersonline. com/store

To connect with The Walkers just follow them on social media or their Website:

If you would like to book The Walkers for your church or concert event contact them at walker4christ@gmail.com.

For all current tour information visit The Walkers page on Gospel Gigs.

About The Walkers

A Florida based family group, The Walkers are one of the most diverse groups in Gospel music today. They perform original songs written by the group, top ten Christian music favorites, as well as the beloved hymns. Although they have been around for years, they are once again establishing themselves as an up-and-coming group with their move into the newer Christian Country Industry. Still they remain true to their Southern Gospel roots, bridging the gap between the traditional and the more laid back Country sound.

Dedicated to their calling, The Walkers are ministry focused as well as talented and skilled at their craft. Their more than 24 years in ministry is apparent in their versatility, presentation and professionalism.