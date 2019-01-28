Monday – January 28, 2019

Ad
LeFevre Quartet score their second #1 his from their critically acclaimed Ascending this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 21st consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityLeFevre Quartet, Triumphant Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
13
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1
2
1
19
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
3
4
15
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
4
5
17
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
5
6
13
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
6
3
18
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
7
7
16
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
7
8
9
19
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom  Heirs
8
9
8
18
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
10
17
11
 All My Hope Gold City
7
11
10
16
 Never Changes Steeles
10
12
12
4
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
12
13
15
4
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
13
14
14
4
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
14
15
18
23
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
16
13
22
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
17
16
18
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
16
18
24
3
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
18
19
21
4
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
19
20
19
8
 Love HIGHROAD
19
21
23
2
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
21
22
22
19
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
22
23
27
10
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
23
24
20
23
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
25
33
2
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
25
26
25
3
 Wanna Be Southern Raised
25
27
26
18
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
28
38
2
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
28
29
29
12
 By & By Hoppers
22
30
28
23
 Faithful Whisnants
1(3)
31
35
12
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
32
39
2
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
32
33
31
9
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
31
34
34
28
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
35
**
21
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
36
32
8
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
27
37
*
1
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
37
38
*
1
 Shouting In the Middle of My Storm Jordan Family Band
38
39
36
11
 Don’t Look Back Rochesters
30
40
37
27
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
5
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
