Monday – January 28, 2019

LeFevre Quartet score their second #1 his from their critically acclaimed Ascending this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 21st consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, LeFevre Quartet, Triumphant Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
13
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
19
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
3
|
4
|
15
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
17
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
13
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
18
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
7
|
7
|
16
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
19
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
18
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
10
|
17
|
11
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
7
|
11
|
10
|
16
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
10
|
12
|
12
|
4
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
4
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
4
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
23
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
16
|
13
|
22
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
17
|
16
|
18
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
16
|
18
|
24
|
3
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
4
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
8
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
19
|
21
|
23
|
2
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
19
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
22
|
23
|
27
|
10
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
23
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
25
|
33
|
2
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
3
|Wanna Be
|Southern Raised
|
25
|
27
|
26
|
18
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
28
|
38
|
2
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
12
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
22
|
30
|
28
|
23
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
1(3)
|
31
|
35
|
12
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
32
|
39
|
2
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
32
|
33
|
31
|
9
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
31
|
34
|
34
|
28
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
35
|
**
|
21
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
36
|
32
|
8
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
27
|
37
|
*
|
1
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
37
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Shouting In the Middle of My Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
38
|
39
|
36
|
11
|Don’t Look Back
|Rochesters
|
30
|
40
|
37
|
27
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
