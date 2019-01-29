Ad
Zane and Donna King To Be Featured Artist On The Gospel Greats

Nashville, TN (January 29, 2019) – Husband and wife duo, Zane and Donna King will be the featured artist on next weekend’s edition of The Gospel Greats.

The nationwide broadcast will air during the weekend of February 8th, 2019. It can be heard on Sirius XM’s Enlighten (Channel 65), on numerous syndicated stations, and online.

Award-winning host, Paul Heil, will introduce the duo’s new album, “Beautiful Ever After.”  Listeners will hear the stories behind the songs and they’ll learn what is at the heart of the music and ministry of Zane and Donna King.

Zane King expresses, “We are truly honored to be the featured artist on next weekend’s The Gospel Greats. Those who know me know I have been a behind the scenes musician for many years. I am humbled by the way folks are responding to our music. I am also blessed to share in this musical journey with my beautiful and talented wife, Donna. We both feel so grateful to Paul and Shelia Heil, as well as all of our friends, fans, and fellow industry comrades, who have shown such support and who love this music and its message along with us. Thank you all.”

The Gospel Greats radio program is one of the best-known and most widely-respected syndicated Southern Gospel music radio programs, airing in syndication on nearly 200 great radio stations across America, in Canada, on Sirius/XM satellite, in Europe, the Far East and on the internet worldwide each week. To learn more about where you can hear the broadcast in your area (or online), visit www.thegospelgreats.com.

To learn more about Zane and Donna King visit zaneanddonnaking.com.
Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/zaneanddonnaking.
Follow them on twitter @zaneanddonna
Follow Donna on Twitter @donnakingmusic

