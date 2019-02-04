Ad
News Ticker

Monday – February 4, 2019

February 4, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 22nd consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityThe Perrys, Triumphant Quartet, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
14
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(2)
2
2
20
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
3
3
16
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
4
4
18
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
5
7
17
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
5
6
8
18
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
6
7
6
19
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
8
5
14
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
9
10
12
 All My Hope Gold City
7
10
14
5
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
10
11
12
5
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
11
12
13
5
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
12
13
16
23
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
14
18
4
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
14
15
9
19
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
16
19
5
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
16
17
21
3
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
17
18
20
9
 Love HIGHROAD
18
19
11
17
 Never Changes Steeles
10
20
29
13
 By & By Hoppers
20
21
22
20
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
21
22
25
3
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
23
15
24
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
24
24
24
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
25
28
3
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
25
26
27
19
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
27
23
11
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
23
28
37
2
 His Grave Is Empty Now Greater Vision
28
29
31
13
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
30
*
1
 Still Sisters
30
31
38
2
 Shouting In the Middle of My Storm Jordan Family Band
31
32
26
4
 Wanna Be Southern Raised
25
33
35
22
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
34
32
3
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
32
35
33
10
 The Stone Is Rolled Away TaRanda Greene
31
36
*
1
 He Set Me Free Sunday Drive
36
37
*
1
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
37
38
**
22
 Running Martins
5
39
*
1
 He’s Making Me Amber Nelon Thompson
39
40
36
9
 Silhouette Wisecarvers
27
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes