Monday – February 4, 2019

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 22nd consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, The Perrys, Triumphant Quartet, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
14
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
20
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
16
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
18
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
17
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
18
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
19
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
14
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
12
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
5
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
5
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
5
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
12
|
13
|
16
|
23
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
14
|
18
|
4
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
14
|
15
|
9
|
19
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
16
|
19
|
5
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
3
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
9
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
18
|
19
|
11
|
17
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
10
|
20
|
29
|
13
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
20
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
3
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
23
|
15
|
24
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
24
|
24
|
24
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
25
|
28
|
3
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
19
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
27
|
23
|
11
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
23
|
28
|
37
|
2
|His Grave Is Empty Now
|Greater Vision
|
28
|
29
|
31
|
13
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Still
|Sisters
|
30
|
31
|
38
|
2
|Shouting In the Middle of My Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
31
|
32
|
26
|
4
|Wanna Be
|Southern Raised
|
25
|
33
|
35
|
22
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
34
|
32
|
3
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
32
|
35
|
33
|
10
|The Stone Is Rolled Away
|TaRanda Greene
|
31
|
36
|
*
|
1
|He Set Me Free
|Sunday Drive
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
37
|
38
|
**
|
22
|Running
|Martins
|
5
|
39
|
*
|
1
|He’s Making Me
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
39
|
40
|
36
|
9
|Silhouette
|Wisecarvers
|
27
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
