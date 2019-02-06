HIGHROAD To Lead Worship For Unspeakable Joy© 2019 – Stronger Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Multi-Award winning Christian artists, HIGHROAD, will take part in the upcoming women’s event — Unspeakable Joy© 2019 – Stronger Tour.

This exciting women’s gathering will be held on Saturday, February 16, 9 AM – 3 PM, at Calvary West, 136 Medical Drive in Advance, North Carolina. The day-long event is being co-hosted by Encouragement Cafe and Joy FM.

HIGHROAD will be the featured worship leaders. Iconic actress Karen Abercrombie, best known for her dynamic and inspiring role as Miss Clara from the award-winning film War Room will be a featured speaker, as will Luann Prater – Founder of Encouragement Cafe Ministries, Natasha Owens – award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker. Bible journaling artist Lisa Albinus, and stage artist Betty Shoopman will also be participating in the event with their own special talents.

This special gathering is designed for women, by women, to strengthen and encourage minds, bodies, and spirits. There will be many special offerings throughout the day including vendor shopping, food, speaker sessions, prayer and more.

HIGHROAD’S Sarah Davison stated, “We can’t wait to be part of the Unspeakable Joy Women’s Conference coming up with Miss Clara from War Room! It’s so amazing to be working with the wonderful group of women. We’re looking forward to a great time of worship and fellowship!”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.itickets.com. General admission is $20. Interpretation for the deaf will be provided.

HIGHROAD’s current single, “Love”, is making its mark on Southern Gospel and Bluegrass radio. The group is celebrating their recent nomination for Female Group of the Year by Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. This follows their Singing News New Artist of the Year Award, received in 2018.

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HighRoad, an award-winning group from Nashville, have always preferred the road less traveled.

Since Sarah Davison founded the group in 2010, she and bandmates Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), Kinsey Kapfhammer (guitar, vocals) and Lauren Conklin (fiddle) have already garnered the 2018 Singing News Award for New Artist of the Year six, SGN Scoops Diamond Award nominations, an Absolutely Gospel Music Female Group of the Year award. In 2017 the single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year. They regularly perform at leading Gospel music events including the Gatlinburg Gathering, Myrtle Beach’s Singing In The Sun and the National Quartet Convention.

Members have appeared on Gaither Homecoming Videos with Bradley Walker as well as played with Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), Vince Gill, Chris Young, Mark Wills, and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice.