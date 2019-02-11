Monday – February 11, 2019

Ad
February 11, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 23rdd consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityTriumphant Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(3)
2
5
18
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
2
3
3
17
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
4
6
21
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
4
5
7
20
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
11
6
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
6
7
9
13
 All My Hope Gold City
7
8
4
19
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
9
8
15
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
10
10
6
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
10
11
12
6
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
11
12
2
21
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
13
14
5
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
13
14
16
6
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
15
18
10
 Love HIGHROAD
15
16
20
14
 By & By Hoppers
16
17
15
20
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
8
18
13
24
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
19
22
4
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
19
20
17
4
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
17
21
30
2
 Still Sisters
21
22
25
4
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
22
23
28
3
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
23
24
*
1
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
24
25
26
20
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
20
26
24
25
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
27
34
4
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
27
28
29
14
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
28
29
37
2
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
29
30
31
3
 Shouting In the Middle of My Storm Jordan Family Band
30
31
*
1
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
31
32
32
5
 Wanna Be Southern Raised
25
33
23
25
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
1
34
*
1
 Lord Knows Old Paths
34
35
*
1
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
35
36
27
12
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
23
37
36
2
 He Set Me Free Sunday Drive
36
38
39
2
 He’s Making Me Amber Nelon Thompson
38
39
*
1
 One of These Morning Avenue Trio
39
40
33
23
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

