Monday – February 11, 2019

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 23rdd consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
15
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(3)
|
2
|
5
|
18
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
17
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
21
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
20
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
6
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
13
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
19
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
9
|
8
|
15
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
6
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
6
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
11
|
12
|
2
|
21
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
13
|
14
|
5
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
6
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
10
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
14
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
16
|
17
|
15
|
20
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
8
|
18
|
13
|
24
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
19
|
22
|
4
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
19
|
20
|
17
|
4
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
17
|
21
|
30
|
2
|Still
|Sisters
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
4
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
22
|
23
|
28
|
3
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
23
|
24
|
*
|
1
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
20
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
20
|
26
|
24
|
25
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
27
|
34
|
4
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
14
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
29
|
37
|
2
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
3
|Shouting In the Middle of My Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
5
|Wanna Be
|Southern Raised
|
25
|
33
|
23
|
25
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
1
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
35
|
36
|
27
|
12
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
23
|
37
|
36
|
2
|He Set Me Free
|Sunday Drive
|
36
|
38
|
39
|
2
|He’s Making Me
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|One of These Morning
|Avenue Trio
|
39
|
40
|
33
|
23
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
