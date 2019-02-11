Pam Weston Makes Guest Appearance on Babbie’s House

Christian recording artist Pam Weston, will be the featured guest on the Babbie Mason’s show airing on WATC TV 57 Atlanta this TUESDAY, February 12th, at 4:00 pm.

During the show Pam sings two of her original songs and talks at length with Babbie about her career in Country Music and her move over to Gospel Music in 2009.

For more information about Babbie Mason and Babbie’s House check her website.

To purchase Pam’s music go to:

To connect with Pam Weston just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Pam Weston email her at pamwestonministries@gmail.com

About Pam Weston

Knoxville Tennessee native, Pam Weston, was born into a musical family where she began playing the piano at age 7 and wrote her first gospel song, “I Owe It All To You” at age 14.

As a young teen, Pam was hired to sing and play piano with the group The Sound Masters, who were regulars on local Knoxville radio show. After moving to Nashville in 1986, Pam was hired by Country great, Bill Anderson. She performed throughout the US, and on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. She also played piano and sang back-up vocals with Grand Ole Opry greats Jeannie Seely, Helen Cornelius, and Sylvia.

In 2009 Pam felt God’s calling on her life, and she made the transition to Christian music. Since then Pam has opened for Triumphant Quartet, Tim Lovelace, and many others. Famed Southern Gospel artist Gordon Mote sang a duet with her on her first Southern Gospel single, Graduation Day, which charted in the Singing News.

Mote produced Pam’s newest song, “Mama Can’t Remember” a tribute to her mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. The poignant song reached number six on the Country Music Weekly charts. Gordon Mote and Rick Sandidge produced Pam’s CD “God’s Been Good” which is her fourth CD of Southern Gospel Music.