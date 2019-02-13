Karen Peck and New River & Abraham Productions Announce 2019 Homecoming

Dahlonega, GA – (February 12, 2019) – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River have announced their 2019 Homecoming, scheduled for June 20 – 22 in Dahlonega, Georgia.

This year, in partnership with Abraham Productions, the KPNR Homecoming will be expanding to a three-day long, talent-packed event being held at the New River Park.

The Homecoming will open at 7:00 pm on Thursday night, June 20, with Triumphant Quartet and Karen Peck and New River in concert.

Friday night, June 21, 7:00 PM, will feature the Beyond Amazing Tour with Karen Peck and New River, Brian Free and Assurance, HIGHROAD, and Emily Ann Roberts, first runner-up on the popular television show, The Voice. Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, will be the guest speaker.

Saturday, June 23, at 7:00 PM, KNPR will host Joseph Habedank, Primitive Quartet, and the Wilmington Celebration Choir. C.T.Townsend will be speaking.

Karen Peck Gooch said, “We are very excited about our annual KPNR Homecoming June 20-22 in our hometown, DAHLONEGA, Georgia. The lineup this year is amazing! Triumphant, Brian Free and Assurance, Emily Ann Roberts, Primitives, Joseph Habedank, Wilmington Celebration Choir, Ray Flynn, Evangelist CT Townsend. DAHLONEGA is a very quaint town filled with lots of history and lasting traditions. The Georgia mountains are absolutely beautiful. We hope everyone will join us for this special heartfelt weekend. We are praying for a great move of God.”

To purchase Hope For All Nations click any of these icons or go to : https://www. karenpeckandnewriver.com/ product/hope-for-all-nations/

To connect with Karen Peck & New River follow them on social media and their Website.

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.